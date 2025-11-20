SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / T1 Esports Club
Peng Peng Gao

T1 Esports Club

Peng Peng Gao
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 117%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
12 (92.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (7.69%)
En iyi işlem:
84.25 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.24 USD
Brüt kâr:
354.36 USD (10 929 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.24 USD (28 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (263.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
263.66 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
1.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
157.20
Alış işlemleri:
7 (53.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (46.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
158.20
Beklenen getiri:
27.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
29.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-2.24 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.24 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
117.37%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2.24 USD (0.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.57% (2.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 352
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +84.25 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +263.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.24 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Super Gold" Strategy & Flexible Copy Trading

🔍 Strategy Objective
This signal is based on the mature T1 Esports EA program, designed to help users build a stable, sustainable passive income stream within 18-24 months through a fully automated breakout strategy.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

 Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports", ensuring strong discipline and eliminating emotional interference
 Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with stable performance
 Fixed Stop Loss + Flexible Take Profit – Strictly controls single-trade risk while pursuing high profit-to-loss ratios
 Proven Live Results – Authentic data without overfitting, reliable and consistent performance

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Plans

💰 Basic Copy Trading: Recommended 1:1 capital ratio, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth: Users can flexibly choose copy trading multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital: Starting from 200U
🛠 Recommended Tool: Use Official MQL5 Copy Trading for stable execution
🌐 Broker Recommendation: Choose ECN Brokers with low latency and low slippage

✅ Ideal For

  • ✔ Traders seeking steady passive income

  • ✔ Flexible capital requirements, suitable for various account sizes

  • ✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potentially purchasing the program

🛡 Risk Management

  • 📉 Fixed Lot Baseline: 200U for 0.01 lot, 1000U for 0.05 lot, ensuring controllable risk

  • 🛑 Stop Loss First: Clear stop loss set before each trade entry

  • 📊 Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of account equity

  • 🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency Trading, pure trend breakout logic

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

  • Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configuration available)

  • Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%

  • Flexible Profit-to-Loss Ratio

  • Target Period: 18-24 months to achieve salary-replacement income

⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification, past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries risks, invest cautiously.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol