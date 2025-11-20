- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|352
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Super Gold" Strategy & Flexible Copy Trading
🔍 Strategy Objective
This signal is based on the mature T1 Esports EA program, designed to help users build a stable, sustainable passive income stream within 18-24 months through a fully automated breakout strategy.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports", ensuring strong discipline and eliminating emotional interference
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with stable performance
✅ Fixed Stop Loss + Flexible Take Profit – Strictly controls single-trade risk while pursuing high profit-to-loss ratios
✅ Proven Live Results – Authentic data without overfitting, reliable and consistent performance
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Plans
💰 Basic Copy Trading: Recommended 1:1 capital ratio, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth: Users can flexibly choose copy trading multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital: Starting from 200U
🛠 Recommended Tool: Use Official MQL5 Copy Trading for stable execution
🌐 Broker Recommendation: Choose ECN Brokers with low latency and low slippage
✅ Ideal For
-
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income
-
✔ Flexible capital requirements, suitable for various account sizes
-
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potentially purchasing the program
🛡 Risk Management
-
📉 Fixed Lot Baseline: 200U for 0.01 lot, 1000U for 0.05 lot, ensuring controllable risk
-
🛑 Stop Loss First: Clear stop loss set before each trade entry
-
📊 Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of account equity
-
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency Trading, pure trend breakout logic
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
-
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configuration available)
-
Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%
-
Flexible Profit-to-Loss Ratio
-
Target Period: 18-24 months to achieve salary-replacement income
⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification, past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries risks, invest cautiously.