  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
31
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
31 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
10 395.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
95 730.72 USD (27 807 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
31 (95 730.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
95 730.72 USD (31)
Sharpe oranı:
1.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
22 (70.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (29.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
3 088.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3 088.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
117.97%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

En iyi işlem: +10 395.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 31
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +95 730.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Premium COACHING

This account is presented as a measure of transparency, allowing you to observe how the strategy performs under real market conditions. You may choose to copy trade this account; however, it is important to emphasize the following :

Copy trading provides results.
Premium Coaching provides understanding.

Within the Premium Coaching program, you will not merely follow signals — you will learn to interpret the market with the perspective of a professional trader.
The program is designed to guide you in understanding:
• The timing and locations where market makers begin to engage the market
• The underlying price structures that drive market movement
• Techniques for executing precise and well-measured entries
• The mindset and risk management principles that contribute to consistent and stable performance

Contact us for further information :  http://t.me/meneerD3KY
Discover how the market truly operates — and how you can navigate it with clarity and confidence.



2025.11.19 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
