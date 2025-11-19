SinyallerBölümler
James Mutahi Wambui

Global Trading Circle

James Mutahi Wambui
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
7.91 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
17.82 USD (1 779 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (17.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
17.82 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
1.80
Alım-satım etkinliği:
45.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.80%
En son işlem:
11 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
56 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
4 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
4.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.46 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
19.60%
Algo alım-satım:
80%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.27% (3.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.91 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +17.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

GTC GOLD SCALPER PRO SIGNAL — Smart, Safe & Consistent XAUUSD Trading

Welcome to the GTC Gold Scalper Pro signal — a professionally managed, low-risk Gold (XAUUSD) strategy built on smart algorithmic execution, strict risk control, and consistent performance.

This signal is powered by the same logic used in our Expert Advisor GTC Gold Scalper Pro, combining:

  • AI-enhanced pattern recognition

  • Institutional supply & demand modeling

  • Micro-trend continuation

  • Liquidity sweep detection

  • Volatility & spread filters

  • Strict risk protection

The goal is steady month-to-month growth while maintaining low drawdown.

Strategy Overview

The signal trades only XAUUSD for maximum stability and predictability.
All entries must pass several layers of confirmation:

✔ Trend direction (EMA-based & structure-based)
✔ Supply/Demand zone validation
✔ Volatility & spread check
✔ Session timing (London/NY sessions preferred)
✔ Institutional liquidity patterns

No martingale
No grid
No high-risk doubling
No dangerous averaging

This is a pure, clean, safe scalping strategy.

Risk Management

Risk control is the foundation of this signal.
We use:

  • Fixed low-risk entries

  • Smart trailing stop

  • Break-even protection

  • Equity guard

  • Maximum daily loss limit

  • Low drawdown structure

The strategy avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality over quantity.

Signal Settings (For Subscribers)

For best performance:

  • Use a Raw/ECN account

  • Set copy mode to 1:1 risk or percentage of balance

  • Minimum recommended balance: $50–$100

  • VPS strongly recommended

    What This Signal Does NOT Use

    To ensure long-term safety, the signal does NOT use:

    ❌ Martingale
    ❌ Grid
    ❌ Arbitrage
    ❌ High-spread trading
    ❌ News trading
    ❌ Risky lot multipliers

    This is a professional, risk-controlled system.

    Performance Approach

    Our philosophy:

    🔹 Consistency > Aggression
    🔹 Low drawdown > High gambling returns
    🔹 Smart entries > Frequent entries

    The signal will trade only when conditions are ideal.

    Support

    Subscribers receive:

    • Full setup assistance

    • VPS guidance

    • Risk-setting recommendations

    We aim for transparency, trust, and long-term growth.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.19 10:49
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
