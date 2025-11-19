Welcome to the GTC Gold Scalper Pro signal — a professionally managed, low-risk Gold (XAUUSD) strategy built on smart algorithmic execution, strict risk control, and consistent performance.

This signal is powered by the same logic used in our Expert Advisor GTC Gold Scalper Pro, combining:

AI-enhanced pattern recognition

Institutional supply & demand modeling

Micro-trend continuation

Liquidity sweep detection

Volatility & spread filters

Strict risk protection

The goal is steady month-to-month growth while maintaining low drawdown.





The signal trades only XAUUSD for maximum stability and predictability.

All entries must pass several layers of confirmation:

✔ Trend direction (EMA-based & structure-based)

✔ Supply/Demand zone validation

✔ Volatility & spread check

✔ Session timing (London/NY sessions preferred)

✔ Institutional liquidity patterns

No martingale

No grid

No high-risk doubling

No dangerous averaging

This is a pure, clean, safe scalping strategy.





Risk control is the foundation of this signal.

We use:

Fixed low-risk entries

Smart trailing stop

Break-even protection

Equity guard

Maximum daily loss limit

Low drawdown structure

The strategy avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality over quantity.





For best performance: