|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Welcome to the GTC Gold Scalper Pro signal — a professionally managed, low-risk Gold (XAUUSD) strategy built on smart algorithmic execution, strict risk control, and consistent performance.
This signal is powered by the same logic used in our Expert Advisor GTC Gold Scalper Pro, combining:
-
AI-enhanced pattern recognition
-
Institutional supply & demand modeling
-
Micro-trend continuation
-
Liquidity sweep detection
-
Volatility & spread filters
-
Strict risk protection
The goal is steady month-to-month growth while maintaining low drawdown.
The signal trades only XAUUSD for maximum stability and predictability.
All entries must pass several layers of confirmation:
✔ Trend direction (EMA-based & structure-based)
✔ Supply/Demand zone validation
✔ Volatility & spread check
✔ Session timing (London/NY sessions preferred)
✔ Institutional liquidity patterns
No martingale
No grid
No high-risk doubling
No dangerous averaging
This is a pure, clean, safe scalping strategy.
Risk control is the foundation of this signal.
We use:
-
Fixed low-risk entries
-
Smart trailing stop
-
Break-even protection
-
Equity guard
-
Maximum daily loss limit
-
Low drawdown structure
The strategy avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality over quantity.
For best performance:
-
Use a Raw/ECN account
-
Set copy mode to 1:1 risk or percentage of balance
-
Minimum recommended balance: $50–$100
-
VPS strongly recommendedWhat This Signal Does NOT Use
To ensure long-term safety, the signal does NOT use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Arbitrage
❌ High-spread trading
❌ News trading
❌ Risky lot multipliers
This is a professional, risk-controlled system.Performance Approach
Our philosophy:
🔹 Consistency > Aggression
🔹 Low drawdown > High gambling returns
🔹 Smart entries > Frequent entries
The signal will trade only when conditions are ideal.Support
Subscribers receive:
-
Full setup assistance
-
VPS guidance
-
Risk-setting recommendations
We aim for transparency, trust, and long-term growth.
