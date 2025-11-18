- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
21
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (61.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (38.10%)
En iyi işlem:
47.36 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
158.66 USD (17 314 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20.71 USD (1 426 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (109.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
109.66 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.41
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.19%
En son işlem:
6 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
14.74
Alış işlemleri:
7 (33.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (66.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
7.66
Beklenen getiri:
6.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-8.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.62 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
45.98%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.36 USD
Maksimum:
9.36 USD (3.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.12% (9.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF-STD
|4
|XAUUSD-STD
|3
|EURCHF-STD
|3
|GBPNZD-STD
|2
|EURCAD-STD
|2
|EURGBP-STD
|2
|EURNZD-STD
|2
|GBPCAD-STD
|1
|EURUSD-STD
|1
|EURAUD-STD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPCHF-STD
|-15
|XAUUSD-STD
|133
|EURCHF-STD
|0
|GBPNZD-STD
|9
|EURCAD-STD
|8
|EURGBP-STD
|-1
|EURNZD-STD
|3
|GBPCAD-STD
|4
|EURUSD-STD
|-5
|EURAUD-STD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPCHF-STD
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD-STD
|13K
|EURCHF-STD
|13
|GBPNZD-STD
|1.5K
|EURCAD-STD
|1.1K
|EURGBP-STD
|-112
|EURNZD-STD
|614
|GBPCAD-STD
|543
|EURUSD-STD
|-153
|EURAUD-STD
|204
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +47.36 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +109.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.62 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
This signal uses a combination of technical and fundamental analysis with a swing trading focus on XAUUSD (gold) and major currency pairs.
1. Time frame and main direction
Identifying market trends and structures in D1 and H4 (rising or falling highs/lows, accumulation/distribution zones).
Confirmation of the operational direction with short and medium term moving averages, which act as dynamic support/resistance.
2. Key levels and entry zones
Plotting relevant support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and areas where the price has reacted strongly previously.
Use of BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders in these zones, always seeking to trade in favor of the dominant structure or deep corrections with a high probability of rebound.
3. Technical confirmations
RSI context to detect extensions (moderate oversold/overbought) without relying exclusively on the indicator.
Observation of volume and candlestick patterns (rejections, long wicks, impulse candles) to confirm the entry.
In smaller frames (M15–H1) a clear trigger (break, pullback or rejection) is sought before activating the level.
4. Fundamental Analysis
The macroeconomic factors that most affect gold and currency pairs are taken into account: Federal Reserve decisions, inflation data, employment, PMI, interest rates and market sentiment regarding the US dollar and global risk.
Signals against a very strong fundamental context are not sent without a clear technical structure to justify it.
5. Risk management and objectives
Each operation is designed with a positive risk/reward ratio, using Stop Loss defined in logical zones (below/above important support and resistance levels).
We work with a high probability TP1 (more conservative) and, when the context allows, TP2/TP3 at extension levels, allowing partial closure and protection of the operation.
The signals prioritize quality over quantity: they look for scenarios with a statistically favorable probability, not random entries.
The objective of the signal is to offer clear, justified and consistent trades within the technical and fundamental context, while always maintaining disciplined risk management.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
46%
0
0
USD
USD
438
USD
USD
1
100%
21
61%
100%
7.66
6.57
USD
USD
3%
1:500