This signal uses a combination of technical and fundamental analysis with a swing trading focus on XAUUSD (gold) and major currency pairs.





1. Time frame and main direction





Identifying market trends and structures in D1 and H4 (rising or falling highs/lows, accumulation/distribution zones).





Confirmation of the operational direction with short and medium term moving averages, which act as dynamic support/resistance.









2. Key levels and entry zones





Plotting relevant support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and areas where the price has reacted strongly previously.





Use of BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders in these zones, always seeking to trade in favor of the dominant structure or deep corrections with a high probability of rebound.









3. Technical confirmations





RSI context to detect extensions (moderate oversold/overbought) without relying exclusively on the indicator.





Observation of volume and candlestick patterns (rejections, long wicks, impulse candles) to confirm the entry.





In smaller frames (M15–H1) a clear trigger (break, pullback or rejection) is sought before activating the level.









4. Fundamental Analysis





The macroeconomic factors that most affect gold and currency pairs are taken into account: Federal Reserve decisions, inflation data, employment, PMI, interest rates and market sentiment regarding the US dollar and global risk.





Signals against a very strong fundamental context are not sent without a clear technical structure to justify it.









5. Risk management and objectives





Each operation is designed with a positive risk/reward ratio, using Stop Loss defined in logical zones (below/above important support and resistance levels).





We work with a high probability TP1 (more conservative) and, when the context allows, TP2/TP3 at extension levels, allowing partial closure and protection of the operation.





The signals prioritize quality over quantity: they look for scenarios with a statistically favorable probability, not random entries.







