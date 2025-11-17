SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Titik Mulai
Anellia Zulcamelia

Titik Mulai

Anellia Zulcamelia
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 36 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -9%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (28.57%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (71.43%)
En iyi işlem:
5.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.44 USD
Brüt kâr:
15.32 USD (15 305 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-91.66 USD (91 680 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (10.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.07 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.69
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.46%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.60%
En son işlem:
16 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.88
Alış işlemleri:
5 (35.71%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (64.29%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.17
Beklenen getiri:
-5.45 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-66.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-66.77 USD (7)
Algo alım-satım:
64%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
86.41 USD
Maksimum:
86.41 USD (9.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.75% (86.41 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.03% (32.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -76K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -66.77 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 170
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
374 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal patterns on a H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, and I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true. 
 
To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual,  my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days. 
 
Minimum Deposit: $1000 
Leverage: 1: 200 
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/- 
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18% 
 
To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low. Creating an account with the following brokers: 
1. IC Markets - Raw Spread Account 
2. Exness - Zero 
3. Tickmill - Pro Account 
4. TredingPro - Scalpx account 
 
N.B: 
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks. 
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account. 
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you. 
 
Personal Contacts: 
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987 
İnceleme yok
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 10:59
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 10:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 10:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Titik Mulai
Ayda 36 USD
-9%
0
0
USD
810
USD
1
64%
14
28%
90%
0.16
-5.45
USD
10%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.