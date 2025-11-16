- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|160
|EURUSD
|23
|US30
|12
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDUSD
|10
|NAS100
|8
|Tesla
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|Microsoft
|3
|Apple
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NVIDIA
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|JPN225
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-124
|EURUSD
|-17
|US30
|9
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|26
|NAS100
|9
|Tesla
|-1
|GBPJPY
|20
|EURAUD
|6
|Microsoft
|2
|Apple
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NVIDIA
|3
|ETHUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|3
|JPN225
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.2K
|EURUSD
|-281
|US30
|7.8K
|USDJPY
|13
|AUDUSD
|523
|NAS100
|4.1K
|Tesla
|-415
|GBPJPY
|102
|EURAUD
|327
|Microsoft
|241
|Apple
|397
|USDCHF
|104
|NVIDIA
|432
|ETHUSD
|859
|GBPUSD
|68
|JPN225
|1.4K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GlobalPrime-Trade" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Strategy:
Daily Breakout Capital is a strategy focused on capturing real market breakouts during the most powerful moments of the day. It trades XAU/USD during the openings of the Asian and London sessions, where historically clean and directional moves are formed. It trades the Dow Jones exclusively at the New York open, the point of highest volume and momentum for the index.
Entries are always executed using stop orders, which ensures that trades are triggered only when price confirms a genuine breakout, avoiding false signals and premature entries.
The system maintains a win rate above 85%, thanks to the precise selection of trading hours and market conditions. In addition, its risk management is designed to keep drawdown low, prioritizing capital stability and sustained growth.
With few daily trades but high quality ones, Daily Breakout Capital is a perfect tool to take your account to the highest level, offering precision, consistency, and professional-grade trading.