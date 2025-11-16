SinyallerBölümler
Angel Ruben De La Rica Almendro

Daily Breakout Capital

0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
GlobalPrime-Trade
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
252
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
160 (63.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
92 (36.51%)
En iyi işlem:
21.97 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-30.85 EUR
Brüt kâr:
429.70 EUR (53 761 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-480.06 EUR (46 289 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (25.61 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.99 EUR (7)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
45
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.28
Alış işlemleri:
130 (51.59%)
Satış işlemleri:
122 (48.41%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.90
Beklenen getiri:
-0.20 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.69 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.22 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-9.41 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-49.77 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-33.69%
Algo alım-satım:
23%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
108.51 EUR
Maksimum:
182.32 EUR (66.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
EURUSD 23
US30 12
USDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
NAS100 8
Tesla 6
GBPJPY 6
EURAUD 5
Microsoft 3
Apple 2
USDCHF 2
NVIDIA 2
ETHUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
JPN225 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -124
EURUSD -17
US30 9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 26
NAS100 9
Tesla -1
GBPJPY 20
EURAUD 6
Microsoft 2
Apple 3
USDCHF 2
NVIDIA 3
ETHUSD 0
GBPUSD 3
JPN225 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -8.2K
EURUSD -281
US30 7.8K
USDJPY 13
AUDUSD 523
NAS100 4.1K
Tesla -415
GBPJPY 102
EURAUD 327
Microsoft 241
Apple 397
USDCHF 104
NVIDIA 432
ETHUSD 859
GBPUSD 68
JPN225 1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.97 EUR
En kötü işlem: -31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.61 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.41 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GlobalPrime-Trade" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Strategy:

Daily Breakout Capital is a strategy focused on capturing real market breakouts during the most powerful moments of the day. It trades XAU/USD during the openings of the Asian and London sessions, where historically clean and directional moves are formed. It trades the Dow Jones exclusively at the New York open, the point of highest volume and momentum for the index.

Entries are always executed using stop orders, which ensures that trades are triggered only when price confirms a genuine breakout, avoiding false signals and premature entries.

The system maintains a win rate above 85%, thanks to the precise selection of trading hours and market conditions. In addition, its risk management is designed to keep drawdown low, prioritizing capital stability and sustained growth.

With few daily trades but high quality ones, Daily Breakout Capital is a perfect tool to take your account to the highest level, offering precision, consistency, and professional-grade trading.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.16 18:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
