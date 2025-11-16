Notice on Broker and Latency

This signal uses a scalping strategy, where execution speed and latency can strongly impact results.

For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with servers close to Pepperstone’s infrastructure, ideally Pepperstone.

⚠️ Note: this is not a broker recommendation or endorsement, and I have no affiliation or referral links with Pepperstone or any other broker. It is simply a technical optimization suggestion, not a prerequisite.

Using brokers with high latency or distant servers may lead to differences between this signal’s performance and your actual trading results.