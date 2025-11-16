SinyallerBölümler
Farid Yandouz

Novellus

Farid Yandouz
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Notice on Broker and Latency

This signal uses a scalping strategy, where execution speed and latency can strongly impact results.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to use a broker with servers close to Pepperstone’s infrastructure, ideally Pepperstone.

⚠️ Note: this is not a broker recommendation or endorsement, and I have no affiliation or referral links with Pepperstone or any other broker. It is simply a technical optimization suggestion, not a prerequisite.
Using brokers with high latency or distant servers may lead to differences between this signal’s performance and your actual trading results.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.16 18:22 2025.11.16 18:22:42  

2025.11.16 18:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 18:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 18:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 18:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 18:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
