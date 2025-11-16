SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Peu Fx
Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa

Peu Fx

Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa
0 inceleme
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 39%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
51
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
46 (90.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (9.80%)
En iyi işlem:
39.31 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.58 USD
Brüt kâr:
412.13 USD (167 081 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15.11 USD (2 309 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (121.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
160.65 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.90
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.76%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
43.06
Alış işlemleri:
19 (37.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
32 (62.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
27.28
Beklenen getiri:
7.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.96 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-9.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-9.22 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
25.08%
Algo alım-satım:
1%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
9.22 USD (0.82%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.82% (9.22 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.89% (37.14 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30_x10m 17
USDJPYm 8
ETHUSDm 6
USDCADm 5
EURUSDm 4
XAUUSDm 4
GBPJPYm 4
USDCHFm 2
BTCUSDm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30_x10m 229
USDJPYm 28
ETHUSDm 28
USDCADm 2
EURUSDm 15
XAUUSDm 52
GBPJPYm 31
USDCHFm 5
BTCUSDm 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30_x10m 23K
USDJPYm 725
ETHUSDm 28K
USDCADm -166
EURUSDm 1.4K
XAUUSDm 52K
GBPJPYm 2.3K
USDCHFm 400
BTCUSDm 57K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +39.31 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +121.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔥 Professional Trading System – High Performance & Consistency

📌 This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent results, using a hybrid approach that combines the precision of Scalping with the strategic depth of Swing Trading. The system operates dynamically, capturing market opportunities across different time horizons.

Key Features

📈 1. Hybrid Strategy: Swing Trade + Scalper
A balanced model that merges fast, high-accuracy trades with longer-term movements to maximize opportunities in all market conditions.

🛡 2. No Fixed Stop Loss
The system applies advanced protection logic instead of traditional fixed stops, offering greater flexibility and optimized trade management.

💰 3. Minimum Target: 10% Monthly ROI
Designed to pursue at least 10% monthly return, with controlled risk and intelligent market positioning.

🎯 Main Objective

To build a strong and consistent growth curve with balance, safety, and performance.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.16 00:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol