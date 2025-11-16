- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US30_x10m
|17
|USDJPYm
|8
|ETHUSDm
|6
|USDCADm
|5
|EURUSDm
|4
|XAUUSDm
|4
|GBPJPYm
|4
|USDCHFm
|2
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US30_x10m
|229
|USDJPYm
|28
|ETHUSDm
|28
|USDCADm
|2
|EURUSDm
|15
|XAUUSDm
|52
|GBPJPYm
|31
|USDCHFm
|5
|BTCUSDm
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US30_x10m
|23K
|USDJPYm
|725
|ETHUSDm
|28K
|USDCADm
|-166
|EURUSDm
|1.4K
|XAUUSDm
|52K
|GBPJPYm
|2.3K
|USDCHFm
|400
|BTCUSDm
|57K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🔥 Professional Trading System – High Performance & Consistency
📌 This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent results, using a hybrid approach that combines the precision of Scalping with the strategic depth of Swing Trading. The system operates dynamically, capturing market opportunities across different time horizons.
⚡ Key Features
📈 1. Hybrid Strategy: Swing Trade + Scalper
A balanced model that merges fast, high-accuracy trades with longer-term movements to maximize opportunities in all market conditions.
🛡 2. No Fixed Stop Loss
The system applies advanced protection logic instead of traditional fixed stops, offering greater flexibility and optimized trade management.
💰 3. Minimum Target: 10% Monthly ROI
Designed to pursue at least 10% monthly return, with controlled risk and intelligent market positioning.
🎯 Main Objective
To build a strong and consistent growth curve with balance, safety, and performance.