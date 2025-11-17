SinyallerBölümler
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

ALLTRADESIN

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 24%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
50
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
40 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
90.05 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.18 USD
Brüt kâr:
322.65 USD (15 395 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-39.71 USD (5 946 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
33 (296.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
296.10 USD (33)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
54.62%
En son işlem:
54 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
54
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
8.03
Alış işlemleri:
28 (56.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
22 (44.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.13
Beklenen getiri:
5.66 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.07 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-35.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.25 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
23.57%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.68 USD
Maksimum:
35.25 USD (2.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.88% (35.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
24.20% (288.23 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 6
.USTECHCash 5
CADJPY 5
USDJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
AUDJPY 4
NZDJPY 4
GBPCAD 4
USDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURNZD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 13
.USTECHCash 159
CADJPY 27
USDJPY 25
GBPAUD 24
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY 19
GBPCAD 19
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY -6
AUDUSD -4
EURAUD -6
EURNZD -5
CHFJPY -5
EURCAD 2
NZDUSD 0
NZDCAD 0
EURJPY -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 593
.USTECHCash 4.1K
CADJPY 1.9K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPAUD 1K
AUDJPY 718
NZDJPY 1.5K
GBPCAD 1.3K
USDCHF 358
EURUSD 274
GBPJPY -950
AUDUSD -359
EURAUD -842
EURNZD -879
CHFJPY -774
EURCAD 259
NZDUSD -42
NZDCAD -41
EURJPY -544
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +90.05 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 33
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +296.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -35.25 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 14
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.16 × 91
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.21 × 67
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 149
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.30 × 1519
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.33 × 287
Axi-US07-Live
0.33 × 36
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
UniverseWheel-Live
0.34 × 76
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live18
0.37 × 1351
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.39 × 633
456 daha fazla...
Discover ALLTRADESIN: Your Market Edge

Imagine combining the stability of NEXUS4 with strategic trades at key market turning points, maximizing your returns while others hesitate. 📈 From the very first minute, stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown controls are active, protecting your capital and ensuring smarter trades.

📊 This manual system integrates four crucial factors to position yourself effectively: from trend direction, to market correlations, to early-week strength. Every decision is designed to leverage probability and opportunity, putting you steps ahead of most traders.

⏱️ With unmatched discipline, all positions are closed before Thursday ends, ensuring a clean, worry-free trading cycle. 💹 Trade confidently knowing your strategy works methodically and efficiently.

🚀 ALLTRADESIN  is the advanced evolution of NEXUS4, designed for traders who want to go beyond ordinary trading and turn every opportunity into a real advantage.
💥 Subscribe now at a special introductory price, with immediate access to this exclusive tool. But act fast: subscriber access will be limited in the future. Those who join now secure the lowest price and gain the advantage of being first to master this system.

Don’t let others get ahead. Every minute counts, and every trade could make the difference.
Subscribe today and start trading with ALLTRADESIN Manual before access is limited.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 17:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 17:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 16:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 16:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 15:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 05:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 05:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 09:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 09:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 09:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
