Arati Vivek Kamthe

PRANA GOLD

Arati Vivek Kamthe
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -28%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.67%)
En iyi işlem:
41.21 USD
En kötü işlem:
-41.49 USD
Brüt kâr:
123.29 USD (12 349 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-206.18 USD (20 511 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (123.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
123.29 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
30.84%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.56%
En son işlem:
17 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.63
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.60
Beklenen getiri:
-9.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
41.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-34.36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-131.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-131.34 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-27.63%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
82.89 USD
Maksimum:
131.48 USD (37.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
37.74% (131.62 USD)
Varlığa göre:
19.87% (59.57 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -83
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -8.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +41.21 USD
En kötü işlem: -41 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +123.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -131.34 USD

This signal is powered by the automated trading system PRANA GOLD, designed specifically for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes market structure, volatility conditions, and trend strength to enter high-probability trades. It focuses on disciplined execution and consistent decision-making without emotional bias.

Risk Management
PRANA GOLD does not use any dangerous or high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Approach: Trend-following and momentum-based entries

  • No hedging, no grid, no martingale

  • All positions are protected with stop-loss

  • Moderate trading frequency with a focus on quality setups

Goals
The objective of this signal is steady, sustainable growth with a balanced risk profile. PRANA GOLD aims to deliver long-term returns while prioritising account safety and drawdown control.


