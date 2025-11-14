SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Kidsh0t 4 Stable Growth
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 4 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

📌 Signal Description

This signal focuses on high-quality, low-frequency setups across four highly stable cross-pairs:
EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, NZDCAD.
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain low drawdown and consistent monthly returns.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

  • ✔️ Selective entries only — low number of trades, but high-probability setups

  • ✔️ No martingale

  • ✔️ Controlled grid system: same lot size with a maximum of 5 grid levels only

  • ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

  • ✔️ Hard-coded risk: 0.25% per trade

  • ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

📈 Performance Philosophy

The goal of this signal is stability over aggression.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring smooth equity growth even with a modest leverage of 1:20.
Subscribers can expect low drawdown, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

💼 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000+

  • Leverage: 1:20 or higher

  • Keep the platform running 24/5

  • Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

⚠️ Important

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes quality over quantity, making it ideal for traders who prefer consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.14 06:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 06:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 06:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 06:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 06:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
