This signal focuses on high-quality, low-frequency setups across four highly stable cross-pairs:

EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, NZDCAD.

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain low drawdown and consistent monthly returns.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

✔️ Selective entries only — low number of trades, but high-probability setups

✔️ No martingale

✔️ Controlled grid system: same lot size with a maximum of 5 grid levels only

✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

✔️ Hard-coded risk: 0.25% per trade

✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

📈 Performance Philosophy

The goal of this signal is stability over aggression.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring smooth equity growth even with a modest leverage of 1:20.

Subscribers can expect low drawdown, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

💼 Recommended Conditions

Minimum Deposit: $1000+

Leverage: 1:20 or higher

Keep the platform running 24/5

Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

⚠️ Important

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes quality over quantity, making it ideal for traders who prefer consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management.



