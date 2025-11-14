- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
Veri yok
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
This signal focuses on high-quality, low-frequency setups across four highly stable cross-pairs:
EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, NZDCAD.
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain low drawdown and consistent monthly returns.
⚙️ Strategy Logic
-
✔️ Selective entries only — low number of trades, but high-probability setups
-
✔️ No martingale
-
✔️ Controlled grid system: same lot size with a maximum of 5 grid levels only
-
✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management
-
✔️ Hard-coded risk: 0.25% per trade
-
✔️ Fully automated with protective logic
📈 Performance Philosophy
The goal of this signal is stability over aggression.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring smooth equity growth even with a modest leverage of 1:20.
Subscribers can expect low drawdown, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.
💼 Recommended Conditions
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000+
-
Leverage: 1:20 or higher
-
Keep the platform running 24/5
-
Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring
⚠️ Important
This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes quality over quantity, making it ideal for traders who prefer consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management.