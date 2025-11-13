SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Nordic Shield Strategy
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Nordic Shield Strategy

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 inceleme
84 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
410
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
299 (72.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
111 (27.07%)
En iyi işlem:
144.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-231.20 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 966.86 USD (304 512 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 161.98 USD (139 767 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
41 (375.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
407.46 USD (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.32
Alış işlemleri:
260 (63.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
150 (36.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
1.96 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-28.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-55.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-231.20 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
14.02%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
62%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
66.21 USD
Maksimum:
610.50 USD (48.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 247
EURUSD 117
DE40 22
USTEC 8
GBPUSD 5
US500 4
USDJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
US30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 82
EURUSD 650
DE40 39
USTEC 55
GBPUSD -31
US500 14
USDJPY -1
BTCUSD 5
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 0
NZDJPY 0
US30 -10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 15K
EURUSD 3.2K
DE40 46K
USTEC 55K
GBPUSD -371
US500 7K
USDJPY -57
BTCUSD 48K
AUDJPY 78
USDCAD -9
NZDJPY 17
US30 -9.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +144.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -231 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +375.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -55.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PUPrime-Live
0.20 × 50
Exness-MT5Real3
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.79 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.87 × 55
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.89 × 92
FusionMarkets-Live
0.91 × 43
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.97 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
1.00 × 3
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.16 × 31
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.35 × 91
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.56 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.70 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 476
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.86 × 164
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 2584
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.15 × 33
Darwinex-Live
2.28 × 72
Coinexx-Live
2.31 × 13
Exness-MT5Real15
2.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
2.64 × 42
OneRoyal-Server
2.67 × 3
75 daha fazla...
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access. 

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading. 

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden. 


Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

İnceleme yok
