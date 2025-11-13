SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING 3
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING 3

Md Saroar Hossain
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
847
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
545 (64.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
302 (35.66%)
En iyi işlem:
1 486.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-388.74 USD
Brüt kâr:
12 167.00 USD (108 099 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 342.42 USD (136 155 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (2 128.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 128.71 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.12%
En son işlem:
13 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
564
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.55
Alış işlemleri:
427 (50.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
420 (49.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.66
Beklenen getiri:
5.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
22.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-1 894.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 894.78 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
6.04%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 894.78 USD (2.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.28% (1 894.78 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.46% (1 482.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 319
USDJPY 90
GBPUSD 85
GBPCAD 79
EURCAD 48
NZDCAD 46
EURUSD 46
AUDCAD 36
USDCAD 30
AUDNZD 29
EURGBP 28
archived 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 410
USDJPY 358
GBPUSD 408
GBPCAD 293
EURCAD 186
NZDCAD 118
EURUSD 279
AUDCAD 103
USDCAD 161
AUDNZD 245
EURGBP 135
archived 2.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -20K
USDJPY 2.9K
GBPUSD -1.2K
GBPCAD 46
EURCAD 628
NZDCAD -632
EURUSD -1.6K
AUDCAD 615
USDCAD -5.5K
AUDNZD -3.1K
EURGBP 389
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 486.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -389 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 128.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 894.78 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 2
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 11
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 47
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 4
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.00 × 2
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
542 daha fazla...
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
İnceleme yok
2025.11.13 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ATOMIC AI TRADING 3
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
7
98%
847
64%
100%
1.65
5.70
USD
2%
1:500
