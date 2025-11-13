- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
847
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
545 (64.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
302 (35.66%)
En iyi işlem:
1 486.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-388.74 USD
Brüt kâr:
12 167.00 USD (108 099 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 342.42 USD (136 155 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (2 128.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 128.71 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.12%
En son işlem:
13 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
564
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.55
Alış işlemleri:
427 (50.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
420 (49.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.66
Beklenen getiri:
5.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
22.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-1 894.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 894.78 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
6.04%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 894.78 USD (2.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.28% (1 894.78 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.46% (1 482.56 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|319
|USDJPY
|90
|GBPUSD
|85
|GBPCAD
|79
|EURCAD
|48
|NZDCAD
|46
|EURUSD
|46
|AUDCAD
|36
|USDCAD
|30
|AUDNZD
|29
|EURGBP
|28
|archived
|11
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|410
|USDJPY
|358
|GBPUSD
|408
|GBPCAD
|293
|EURCAD
|186
|NZDCAD
|118
|EURUSD
|279
|AUDCAD
|103
|USDCAD
|161
|AUDNZD
|245
|EURGBP
|135
|archived
|2.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-20K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPCAD
|46
|EURCAD
|628
|NZDCAD
|-632
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|AUDCAD
|615
|USDCAD
|-5.5K
|AUDNZD
|-3.1K
|EURGBP
|389
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 486.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -389 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 128.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 894.78 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.comUK-Live 114
|0.00 × 2
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.00 × 11
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 47
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
|0.00 × 4
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
7
98%
847
64%
100%
1.65
5.70
USD
USD
2%
1:500