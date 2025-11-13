SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING

Md Saroar Hossain
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
943
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
474 (50.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
469 (49.73%)
En iyi işlem:
3 379.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-760.32 USD
Brüt kâr:
9 864.53 USD (96 268 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 000.47 USD (138 460 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (110.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 798.94 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.32%
En son işlem:
1 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
952
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.92
Alış işlemleri:
470 (49.84%)
Satış işlemleri:
473 (50.16%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.41
Beklenen getiri:
3.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.81 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.93 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-3 121.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 121.54 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
6.45%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 343.70 USD
Maksimum:
3 121.54 USD (7.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.47% (3 121.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.01% (11.72 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 943
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -42K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 379.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -760 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +110.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 121.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 daha fazla...
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
İnceleme yok
2025.11.13 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ATOMIC AI TRADING
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
80K
USD
1
100%
943
50%
100%
1.40
3.04
USD
7%
1:500
