Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Welcome to Copy My Signal! 🎯
Strategy Used: Breakthrough Strategy
Important Notes Before Copying:
-
I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood.
-
Profit and loss are both natural parts of trading.
-
Trade at your own risk.
-
Stop loss is fixed at 100 pips only.
-
All trades are fully managed by EA (Expert Advisor) — but still refer to point number 1.
💡 Tip: Protect your capital by regularly withdrawing your profits.
Note:
I will withdraw my initial deposit once the account reaches 100% profit, and subsequent withdrawals will be done quarterly.