Sai Prasad Himmatrao Holkar

SHAREBIZ SIGNALS MASTER

Sai Prasad Himmatrao Holkar
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 60 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 86%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
836
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
602 (72.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
234 (27.99%)
En iyi işlem:
1 331.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-425.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
22 115.24 USD (3 083 149 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 204.45 USD (2 496 906 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
32 (250.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 034.87 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.15%
En son işlem:
2 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
847
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
7.69
Alış işlemleri:
374 (44.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
462 (55.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.40
Beklenen getiri:
15.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
36.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-39.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-1 266.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 266.44 USD (15)
Aylık büyüme:
86.33%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 678.28 USD (5.35%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.64% (1 678.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.65% (5 495.27 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 522
XAUUSD+ 314
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 5.5K
XAUUSD+ 7.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 573K
XAUUSD+ 13K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 331.18 USD
En kötü işlem: -425 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 15
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +250.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 266.44 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 11" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
🔥 Premium XAUUSD & BTCUSD Signals – High Accuracy | Consistent Profits 🔥 Welcome to SHAREBIZ SIGNAL MASTER – your trusted source for high-accuracy trading signals on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

💎 What You’ll Get: ✅ Precise Buy/Sell entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels ✅ Daily updates and real-time trade management ✅ Proven risk-reward strategies for consistent growth ✅ Full transparency – no hidden trades or unrealistic promises

⚙️ Performance Highlights: 📈 Average accuracy: 85–95%+ 💰 Focused on smart risk management 📊 Works on MT4, MT5, and all major brokers

🚀 Whether you’re a beginner or pro trader, our signals are designed to help you maximize profits and minimize losses — especially in volatile markets like Gold and Crypto.

Join the fastest-growing trading community and start trading like a professional today!

📩 Contact Now for subscription details and free trial info.

MAIL: sahogrp@gmail.com/ ceo@sharebizsolutions.com
2025.11.12 06:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 06:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 06:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 06:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
