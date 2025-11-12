SinyallerBölümler
Mistral 7B AI Trading System
VU VAN HIEN Vũ

Mistral 7B AI Trading System

VU VAN HIEN Vũ
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -5%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
62
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
32 (51.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
30 (48.39%)
En iyi işlem:
1 233.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-732.42 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 950.60 USD (529 961 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 977.48 USD (547 041 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (1 742.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 742.57 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.31%
En son işlem:
39 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
69
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.28
Alış işlemleri:
38 (61.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
24 (38.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.74
Beklenen getiri:
-16.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
92.21 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-132.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-3 719.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 719.03 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.13%
Algo alım-satım:
69%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 548.82 USD
Maksimum:
3 721.85 USD (16.79%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.77% (3 719.03 USD)
Varlığa göre:
25.97% (5 438.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD. 21
XAUUSD. 18
BNBUSD_m 12
SOLUSD_m 6
GBPUSD. 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD. -9
XAUUSD. -1.7K
BNBUSD_m 216
SOLUSD_m 363
GBPUSD. 81
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD. -113
XAUUSD. -34K
BNBUSD_m 14K
SOLUSD_m 2.7K
GBPUSD. 542
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 233.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -732 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 742.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 719.03 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

İnceleme yok
2025.11.13 04:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 22:20 2025.11.12 22:20:04  

🤖 Smart AI Trading Bot: Price Action Mastery This is a cutting-edge AI Trading Bot that merges the robust chart analysis of Price Action (PA) with the advanced processing power and predictive capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), powered by models like ChatGPT. Core Intelligence and Execution The system is trained for expert-level technical analysis—identifying complex candlestick patterns, market structure, and key turning points just like a seasoned human trader. The AI functions as the analytical brain, autonomously recognizing the highest-probability setups based on current market context. Trade execution, risk management, and discipline are handled flawlessly by the intelligent AI system. Adaptive Feature The bot also integrates Economic Calendar data to automatically adjust its trading strategy during key news events. Contact Information For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact us: * Telegram: 0396560888 * Email: vuhien2444cfds@gmail.com

2025.11.12 19:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 18:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.12 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
