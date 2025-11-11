- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|156
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
📅 Trading Schedule
It’s recommended to start copying trades on Thursday and Friday, rather than at the beginning of the week — especially if your balance is below $100.
💰 Low-Capital Investment Plan
-
Start with as little as $200
-
Weekly profits with steady growth
-
Possible temporary drawdown: up to $120 (max)
-
The system is designed to recover losses and generate extra profit
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
Account Type: Standard
-
Lot Size: 0.01 – 0.02
✅ Smart, stable, and consistent trading for small accounts.
USD
USD
USD