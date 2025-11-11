SinyallerBölümler
Amjad Nabil Mohamed Ahmed Mousa

Dramgad

Amjad Nabil Mohamed Ahmed Mousa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 156%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
62
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
33 (53.22%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
29 (46.77%)
En iyi işlem:
26.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-25.61 USD
Brüt kâr:
478.29 USD (47 810 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-322.22 USD (32 208 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (146.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
146.02 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.23%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
55
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.88
Alış işlemleri:
35 (56.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
27 (43.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.48
Beklenen getiri:
2.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.49 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-66.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-66.77 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
156.07%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
45.07 USD
Maksimum:
82.88 USD (25.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
48.74% (52.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.47% (6.66 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 156
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +146.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -66.77 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📅 Trading Schedule
It’s recommended to start copying trades on Thursday and Friday, rather than at the beginning of the week — especially if your balance is below $100.

💰 Low-Capital Investment Plan

  • Start with as little as $200

  • Weekly profits with steady growth

  • Possible temporary drawdown: up to $120 (max)

  • The system is designed to recover losses and generate extra profit

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Account Type: Standard

  • Lot Size: 0.01 – 0.02

✅ Smart, stable, and consistent trading for small accounts.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.12 00:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 00:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 00:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 21:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 21:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
