Munkh Erdene Burenjargal

Bumba

Munkh Erdene Burenjargal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
Pepperstone-Edge11
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
36
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (61.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (38.89%)
En iyi işlem:
26.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
88.40 USD (3 097 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-14.99 USD (1 713 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (86.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
86.35 USD (18)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
30.15%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.01%
En son işlem:
35 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.55
Alış işlemleri:
18 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.90
Beklenen getiri:
2.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-7.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-7.22 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
1.71%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
13.22 USD (0.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.30% (13.22 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.91% (39.14 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURCAD 11
AUDNZD 7
EURGBP 7
NZDCAD 6
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURCAD 0
AUDNZD 0
EURGBP 1
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 57
USDCAD 14
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURCAD 126
AUDNZD 92
EURGBP 105
NZDCAD 226
EURUSD 599
USDCAD 236
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 18
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +86.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge11" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real07
0.00 × 2
OverflowingFinCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 121
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 16
MYFX-US01-Live
0.03 × 87
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.10 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.17 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.43 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.47 × 19
FPMarkets-Live2
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.83 × 178
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live07
1.00 × 2
Axi-US02-Live
1.33 × 3
Exness-Real18
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge03
1.76 × 170
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 11
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.24 × 254
Valutrades-Real
2.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
2.75 × 8
12 daha fazla...
This is an automated grid bot combined with machine-learning signals. It opens a limited number of positions each week and prioritizes capital preservation (a “don’t-lose-first” approach).
Please be sure before you subscribe.

Key points

  • Controlled trade frequency; not a scalper.

  • ML filter for entry/exit to avoid weak setups.

  • Risk controls: max concurrent orders, daily loss cap, and optional news pause.

  • Designed for steady compounding, not high-risk bursts.



Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.

Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.

By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 12:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 08:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 08:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 08:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 08:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
