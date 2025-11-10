- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURCAD
|0
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|57
|USDCAD
|14
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURCAD
|126
|AUDNZD
|92
|EURGBP
|105
|NZDCAD
|226
|EURUSD
|599
|USDCAD
|236
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge11" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 2
|
OverflowingFinCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 121
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 16
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.03 × 87
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.10 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.17 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.43 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.47 × 19
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.83 × 178
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|1.00 × 2
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.76 × 170
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|2.24 × 254
|
Valutrades-Real
|2.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.75 × 8
This is an automated grid bot combined with machine-learning signals. It opens a limited number of positions each week and prioritizes capital preservation (a “don’t-lose-first” approach).
Please be sure before you subscribe.
Key points
-
Controlled trade frequency; not a scalper.
-
ML filter for entry/exit to avoid weak setups.
-
Risk controls: max concurrent orders, daily loss cap, and optional news pause.
-
Designed for steady compounding, not high-risk bursts.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
