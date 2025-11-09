SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / BBr Pro
Beni Setiawan

BBr Pro

Beni Setiawan
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
19
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (47.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (52.63%)
En iyi işlem:
52.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-50.59 USD
Brüt kâr:
345.10 USD (32 321 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-235.60 USD (23 104 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (93.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
149.70 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.29%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.67
Alış işlemleri:
11 (57.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (42.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
5.76 USD
Ortalama kâr:
38.34 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-23.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-164.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-164.51 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
22.71%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
20.10 USD
Maksimum:
164.51 USD (24.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 110
USDJPY -1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 8.8K
USDJPY 435
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +93.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -164.51 USD

Welcome to BBr Pro, a professional trading signal designed for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency over luck.
Our trading system is built on a multi-layered strategy that combines technical confluence, fundamental awareness, and quantitative risk control, ensuring long-term growth with minimal drawdown.

🔍 Trading Style

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1–H4 (Swing to Intraday)

  • Strategy Base: Confluence system with trend-flow analysis, liquidity zone recognition, and volume confirmation

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk 1–2% per trade with dynamic lot scaling and multi-account protection

📊 Performance Philosophy

BBr Pro focuses on steady compounding rather than aggressive gambling.
Our monthly target ranges between 10–20%, prioritizing capital preservation and account longevity.
Every trade is filtered through backtested conditions to maintain high accuracy and low volatility exposure.

🧠 System Highlights

  • Fully manual decision-making by an experienced analyst

  • No martingale, grid, or high-risk averaging

  • Strict stop-loss and profit-locking mechanism

  • Optimized for both signal followers and prop-firm style accounts

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Balance: $500 or higher

  • Broker: ECN-type with low spread (Gold optimized)

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Copy ratio: 1:1 or proportional to equity

💬 Our Commitment

BBr Pro aims to educate and empower retail traders to think like professionals — combining mindset, system, and risk control as the foundation for consistent profitability.

“Consistency beats intensity. Trading success is not about prediction — it’s about disciplined execution.”


İnceleme yok
2025.11.09 13:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 13:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
