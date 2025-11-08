SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Trend BTCx
Huynh Thien Vuong

Smart Trend BTCx

Huynh Thien Vuong
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
57
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
42 (73.68%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (26.32%)
En iyi işlem:
6.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.58 USD
Brüt kâr:
133.86 USD (364 493 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-52.17 USD (185 258 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
27 (99.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
99.60 USD (27)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
57
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.44
Alış işlemleri:
16 (28.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
41 (71.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.57
Beklenen getiri:
1.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.48 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-25.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-25.48 USD (10)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
31.17 USD
Maksimum:
33.53 USD (16.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 82
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 179K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 27
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +99.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -25.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Hello investors,

Imagine starting with a very small capital — just 200 to 500 USD — yet having a strategy capable of growing your balance multiple times. Your profits can be withdrawn weekly or monthly, and under favorable market conditions, they can reach hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This is an opportunity to turn a modest amount of capital into a significant source of income.

The strategy I’m sharing is built on over 5 years of trading experience, focusing on strict risk control and disciplined money management. The maximum drawdown is limited to 30%, while the remaining portion is designed to capture strong market movements and maximize profits.

However, it’s important to note that this is a high-risk investment strategy. Big profits always come with the possibility of losses. Although my performance has been exceptional, there are still times of drawdown. I strongly recommend that investors only trade with money they can afford to lose and closely monitor all positions.

If you understand the risks and are ready to seize the opportunity, this strategy can help you grow your capital significantly in a short period, while also learning valuable lessons in professional risk management.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.08 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.08 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
