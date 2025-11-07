Welcome to Gold Sniper Scalper Pro This indicator was created with a single objective: to provide you with a powerful, intuitive, and effective tool for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Trading Style : Supports both scalping (quick, short-term trades) and swing trading (longer-hold trades), optimized for timeframes from M1 to H4/D1.

Core Method : Focuses on detecting high-quality trading signals based on false breakout behavior . This is a common phenomenon where the price seems to break a significant level but quickly reverses, creating a strong entry opportunity.

Risk Management: Integrates an order management system based on R-multiple, a professional capital management concept that helps you consistently control profits and losses.

1.2 Key Features

The indicator is equipped with a range of features that automate complex analysis:

False Breakout Signal Detection : Automatically identifies strong reversal signals after a "fakeout," helping you avoid market price traps and trade in the direction of smart money flow.

Entry Mode SAFE vs RISK : Allows you to choose between a safer trading style, waiting for clear confirmation (SAFE), or a more aggressive style for a more optimal entry point (RISK).

4 Take Profit Levels based on R-multiple : Automatically calculates Take Profit levels at 0.5R, 1R, 1.5R, and 2R. Confusing point: What is R-multiple? Imagine you risk $100 on a trade (this is 1R). A 2R Take Profit level means you are targeting a $200 profit. This indicator helps you automatically define those levels.

Adaptive Trend Filter : This is the "brain" of the indicator. It synthesizes the power of multiple classic indicators (SMA, ADX, RSI, Volume) to provide a single "trend quality score." It is recommended to only trade when this score is reached.

Volume Profile : Draws important price areas on the chart: POC, VAH, VAL, and Premium/Equilibrium/Discount zones. Confusing point: What is Premium/Discount? Imagine you are shopping. The Premium zone is the "expensive price zone," where you wouldn't want to buy. The Discount zone is the "cheap price zone," where it's good to look for buying opportunities. The opposite is true for sell orders. This indicator helps you "buy cheap, sell expensive."

Multi-Timeframe Scanner (MTF Scanner) : Scans for signals across all timeframes and displays the results on a single dashboard, giving you a comprehensive view of the market.

Unified Dashboard : A 3-in-1 interface providing all the information you need: trade performance, trend strength, and multi-timeframe signals.

Smart Notifications: Sends an alert as soon as the price hits the entry level (ENTRY ACTIVATED), helping you not miss an opportunity.

1.3 System Requirements