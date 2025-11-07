SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen

Gold Sniper Scalper Pro

Ich Khiem Nguyen
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 120%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
250.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.72 USD
Brüt kâr:
605.82 USD (5 830 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3.51 USD (3 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (531.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
531.42 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.77
Alım-satım etkinliği:
50.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
44.27%
En son işlem:
15 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
215.88
Alış işlemleri:
2 (25.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (75.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
172.60
Beklenen getiri:
75.29 USD
Ortalama kâr:
100.97 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-1.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.08 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
52%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.72 USD
Maksimum:
2.79 USD (0.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.31% (1.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.81% (61.92 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 602
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +250.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +531.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.08 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6358
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Welcome to Gold Sniper Scalper Pro This indicator was created with a single objective: to provide you with a powerful, intuitive, and effective tool for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  • Trading Style: Supports both scalping (quick, short-term trades) and swing trading (longer-hold trades), optimized for timeframes from M1 to H4/D1.

  • Core Method: Focuses on detecting high-quality trading signals based on false breakout behavior. This is a common phenomenon where the price seems to break a significant level but quickly reverses, creating a strong entry opportunity.

  • Risk Management: Integrates an order management system based on R-multiple, a professional capital management concept that helps you consistently control profits and losses.

1.2 Key Features

The indicator is equipped with a range of features that automate complex analysis:

  • False Breakout Signal Detection: Automatically identifies strong reversal signals after a "fakeout," helping you avoid market price traps and trade in the direction of smart money flow.

  • Entry Mode SAFE vs RISK: Allows you to choose between a safer trading style, waiting for clear confirmation (SAFE), or a more aggressive style for a more optimal entry point (RISK).

  • 4 Take Profit Levels based on R-multiple: Automatically calculates Take Profit levels at 0.5R, 1R, 1.5R, and 2R.

    • Confusing point: What is R-multiple? Imagine you risk $100 on a trade (this is 1R). A 2R Take Profit level means you are targeting a $200 profit. This indicator helps you automatically define those levels.

  • Adaptive Trend Filter: This is the "brain" of the indicator. It synthesizes the power of multiple classic indicators (SMA, ADX, RSI, Volume) to provide a single "trend quality score." It is recommended to only trade when this score is reached.

  • Volume Profile: Draws important price areas on the chart: POC, VAH, VAL, and Premium/Equilibrium/Discount zones.

    • Confusing point: What is Premium/Discount? Imagine you are shopping. The Premium zone is the "expensive price zone," where you wouldn't want to buy. The Discount zone is the "cheap price zone," where it's good to look for buying opportunities. The opposite is true for sell orders. This indicator helps you "buy cheap, sell expensive."

  • Multi-Timeframe Scanner (MTF Scanner): Scans for signals across all timeframes and displays the results on a single dashboard, giving you a comprehensive view of the market.

  • Unified Dashboard: A 3-in-1 interface providing all the information you need: trade performance, trend strength, and multi-timeframe signals.

  • Smart Notifications: Sends an alert as soon as the price hits the entry level (ENTRY ACTIVATED), helping you not miss an opportunity.

1.3 System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) software.

  • Stable Internet connection.

  • Configured permissions for sending notifications (Notifications/Email) in MT5 if you want to use this feature.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.07 13:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 13:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 13:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ayda 49 USD
120%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
52%
8
75%
51%
172.59
75.29
USD
11%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.