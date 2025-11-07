SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Semiautomated trading
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Semiautomated trading

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
46
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
38 (82.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (17.39%)
En iyi işlem:
0.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.55 USD
Brüt kâr:
15.89 USD (1 868 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.36 USD (574 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (3.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3.93 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
19.62%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
43 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
2.32
Alış işlemleri:
15 (32.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
31 (67.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.50
Beklenen getiri:
0.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-4.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.11 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
4.79%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
4.11 USD (1.96%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.96% (4.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.54% (5.32 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3.93 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Prime" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
RoboForex-Prime
2.61 × 3275
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
XMGlobal-Real 18
14.88 × 1663
Pepperstone-Edge12
16.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
17.09 × 64
XBTFX-Real
18.15 × 97
Semi-Automated Trading on XAUUSD (Gold)

I trade using a custom-built tool fully developed and coded by myself, the result of over 6 years of algorithmic trading experience. This semi-automated system is optimized to take advantage of gold’s high volatility, combining algorithmic precision with smart manual control.

The goal of this signal is to achieve an estimated daily return between 1% and 2%, while maintaining balanced and adaptive risk management according to market conditions.

Currently, the tool is for private use only, but in the future I may offer limited licenses and exclusive training on this professional semi-automated strategy.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 11:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 18:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 18:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 18:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
