Afjal Hussain Swapan

GodfatherSuperRobot

Afjal Hussain Swapan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 21%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
219
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
193 (88.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
26 (11.87%)
En iyi işlem:
63.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-69.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
567.51 USD (45 358 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-265.02 USD (26 492 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (55.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
139.35 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.93%
En son işlem:
4 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
46 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.73
Alış işlemleri:
190 (86.76%)
Satış işlemleri:
29 (13.24%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.14
Beklenen getiri:
1.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-110.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-110.93 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
21.31%
Algo alım-satım:
2%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
110.93 USD (5.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.73% (110.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.16% (4.16 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 219
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD-STD 302
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD-STD 19K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +63.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +55.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -110.93 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines trend filtering, grid trading, and hedging strategies to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.

 Core Features

Dual Engine System

  • Engine A: Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number

  • Engine B: Specialized for sell (short) positions with independent magic number

  • Independent Operation: Both engines can run simultaneously or individually

Smart Trend Filtering

  • Moving Average-based trend detection

  • Configurable trend strength threshold

  • Prevents counter-trend entries

  • Optional trend filter enable/disable

Adaptive Grid Trading

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on ATR volatility

  • Configurable grid step in pips

  • Progressive lot sizing with multiplier

  • Maximum grid level protection

Advanced Risk Management

  • Multiple lot sizing methods:

    • Fixed lot size

    • Percentage-based risk

    • Volatility-adjusted sizing

  • Equity protection stops

  • Maximum drawdown limits

  • Spread monitoring

🛡️ Risk Management Features

Profit Protection

  • Basket Profit Target: Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in pips)

  • Half Close Mechanism: Close 50% of positions when profit threshold reached

  • Auto Close Levels: Emergency closure at specified grid levels

Safety Mechanisms

  • Maximum position limits

  • Trading hours restriction

  • Equity stop protection

  • Spread limit protection

📊 Technical Specifications

Order Execution

  • Simple market execution (no complex filling modes)

  • Low latency order placement

  • Automatic deviation handling

  • Comprehensive error logging

Position Management

  • Real-time position tracking

  • Average price calculation

  • Profit monitoring in both currency and pips

  • Automated position sorting and closing

⚙️ Key Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

  • Grid Settings: Step size, lot multiplier, maximum levels

  • Profit Targets: Basket target, half-close triggers

  • Risk Settings: Drawdown limits, equity protection

  • Trend Settings: MA period, method, sensitivity

Flexible Operation

  • Enable/disable individual engines

  • Adjustable trading sessions

  • Customizable magic numbers

  • Symbol-specific optimizations

🎨 User Interface

  • Real-time dashboard display

  • Equity and profit monitoring

  • Position count tracking

  • Trend direction indicator

  • Grid spacing information

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5

  • Accounts: Hedge accounts recommended

  • Symbols: Forex majors, XAUUSD, commodities

  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported

💡 Use Cases

Ideal For

  • Trend-following grid strategies

  • Volatility-based trading

  • Portfolio diversification

  • Automated hedging systems

Market Conditions

  • Trending markets (with trend filter)

  • Ranging markets (grid strategy)

  • High volatility periods (dynamic spacing)

  • Gold/XAUUSD specific optimization

🚀 Performance Features

  • Optimized memory usage

  • Efficient position tracking

  • Minimal CPU footprint

  • Comprehensive logging and debugging


İnceleme yok
2025.11.06 08:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
