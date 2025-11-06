SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Pesgasus Gold Killer
Armin Heshmat

Pesgasus Gold Killer

Armin Heshmat
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -7%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
1.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.26 USD
Brüt kâr:
3.93 USD (405 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.75 USD (430 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (3.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3.31 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.91%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
39 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
55 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.43
Alış işlemleri:
1 (14.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (85.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.58
Beklenen getiri:
-0.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.79 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-6.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.51 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.41 USD
Maksimum:
6.63 USD (14.66%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.60% (6.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.17% (0.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD-ECN -3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD-ECN -25
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.51 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review


✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My

✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My


💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .


—————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.06 01:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 01:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 01:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 01:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 01:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
