- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|-3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|-25
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VTMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
📊 Performance: • Access to 4 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
✅Signal1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328330?source=Site+Signals+My
✅Signal2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338975?source=Site+Signals+My
✅Signal3 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326951?source=Site+Signals+My
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
🔰📈Please follow these steps to connect to Signal via PAMM account
🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :
https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020
🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .
🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer offer))
Link PAMM :
https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o
⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer offer.
⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor account information, which includes
((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.
🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.
