Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
0.80 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-0.33 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2.15 EUR (343 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.77 EUR (41 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (1.16 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1.16 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.57
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
619 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.54
Alış işlemleri:
3 (33.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (66.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.79
Beklenen getiri:
0.15 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.36 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.26 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.33 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.33 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.06 EUR
Maksimum:
0.39 EUR (0.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPCAD 8
EURSGD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPCAD 1
EURSGD 0
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPCAD 259
EURSGD 43
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.80 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.16 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.33 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.42 × 24
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.19 × 680
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.68 × 118
Exness-MT5Real
2.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
2.80 × 5
ActivTradesCorp-Server
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.63 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.25 × 105
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
6.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
FBS-Real
6.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
7.50 × 2
FBSTradestone-Real
7.65 × 55
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
8.28 × 90
Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.05 15:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.05 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 618 days
