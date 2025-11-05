This custom-designed BTC scalping EA is built to maximize profit potential from small capital through high-frequency trading during strong market moves. The strategy focuses purely on capturing momentum waves and does not use high-risk methods such as martingale, hedging, or grid averaging.

Up to 10 positions may be opened simultaneously. Because the strategy aims to aggressively grow small accounts, drawdown levels can be high — users are advised to trade with small accounts (recommended $500 for each 0.01 lot).

Please note that losses are an unavoidable part of any trading system, and this EA is designed for experienced traders who understand and accept this risk profile.



