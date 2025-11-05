SinyallerBölümler
Nguyen Thanh Truc

Nexus farm BTC

Nguyen Thanh Truc
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 50%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
74
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
61 (82.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (17.57%)
En iyi işlem:
13.67 USD
En kötü işlem:
-38.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
487.87 USD (2 439 358 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-236.19 USD (1 180 924 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
33 (249.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
249.10 USD (33)
Sharpe oranı:
0.32
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.06%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.54%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
74
Ort. tutma süresi:
35 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.82
Alış işlemleri:
3 (4.05%)
Satış işlemleri:
71 (95.95%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.07
Beklenen getiri:
3.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-71.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-79.38 USD (4)
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
138.25 USD (21.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.16% (138.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.21% (33.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSDm 252
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSDm 1.3M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.67 USD
En kötü işlem: -39 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 33
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +249.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -71.98 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This custom-designed BTC scalping EA is built to maximize profit potential from small capital through high-frequency trading during strong market moves. The strategy focuses purely on capturing momentum waves and does not use high-risk methods such as martingale, hedging, or grid averaging.

Up to 10 positions may be opened simultaneously. Because the strategy aims to aggressively grow small accounts, drawdown levels can be high — users are advised to trade with small accounts (recommended $500 for each 0.01 lot).

Please note that losses are an unavoidable part of any trading system, and this EA is designed for experienced traders who understand and accept this risk profile.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.05 01:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 00:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 00:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
