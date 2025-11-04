SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Project IO XAUUSD
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO XAUUSD

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 369 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (58.82%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (41.18%)
En iyi işlem:
64.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
-57.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
178.64 USD (7 394 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-130.73 USD (6 507 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (84.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
84.17 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
65.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.78%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.77
Alış işlemleri:
15 (88.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (11.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.37
Beklenen getiri:
2.82 USD
Ortalama kâr:
17.86 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-61.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-61.87 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
4.79%
Algo alım-satım:
41%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
27.35 USD
Maksimum:
61.87 USD (5.97%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.97% (61.87 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.98% (97.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD@ 48
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD@ 887
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +64.04 USD
En kötü işlem: -58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +84.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -61.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "WMMarkets-Real1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (Important)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 02:48
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 21:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 20:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

