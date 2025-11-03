- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HantecMarketsV-S2-Main" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.
User rules: users are set strictly according to the following parameters, and we will steadily push forward the rise together.
Transaction Type: XAUUSD (gold spot)
Time period: 5-minute chart
Minimum position: $500
Default first order: 0.01 (note: Users must set positions strictly according to the ratio of 500:0.01, for example, 1000:0.02, and so on)
Enable automatic settings: true
Aggressive position setting: true
Other settings: false