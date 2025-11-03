SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EA World peace mt4
Zaiyong Zhang

EA World peace mt4

Zaiyong Zhang
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
HantecMarketsV-S2-Main
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HantecMarketsV-S2-Main" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.

 

 


User rules: users are set strictly according to the following parameters, and we will steadily push forward the rise together.

Transaction Type: XAUUSD (gold spot)

Time period: 5-minute chart

Minimum position: $500

Default first order: 0.01 (note: Users must set positions strictly according to the ratio of 500:0.01, for example, 1000:0.02, and so on)

Enable automatic settings: true

Aggressive position setting: true

Other settings: false


İnceleme yok
2025.11.03 04:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 04:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 04:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 04:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 04:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
