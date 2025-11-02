SinyallerBölümler
Mike Geesing

SteadyGrid

Mike Geesing
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (42.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (57.14%)
En iyi işlem:
4.72 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-0.60 EUR
Brüt kâr:
17.58 EUR (2 358 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4.98 EUR (12 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (14.06 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14.06 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.48
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
37.81%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.08
Alış işlemleri:
14 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.53
Beklenen getiri:
0.90 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.93 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.62 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-2.30 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.30 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
8.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.28 EUR
Maksimum:
2.48 EUR (2.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.58% (2.62 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
39.78% (59.57 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.72 EUR
En kötü işlem: -1 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14.06 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.30 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2772
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 daha fazla...
Many traders know that trading can be risky.

This system uses a grid strategy. Yes—it’s often labeled one of the riskiest approaches. However, it’s still far safer than martingale, and a grid can be managed effectively with controlled lot size and strict rules. This signal aims to demonstrate that.

I’ve also seen many EAs that open a single trade with an oversized stop-loss—or EAs that lose repeatedly because the stop-loss is too tight. What’s the practical difference? Both approaches can still lose significant money if risk isn’t managed well.

What makes this system different from other grid strategies?

  • News filter to avoid high-volatility events

  • Spread filter for cleaner entries and controlled risk

  • No martingale → martingale increases lot size and makes risk uncontrollable
    Result: blown accounts. With this grid, position size stays low and orders scale gradually, so risk can be managed more effectively.

I also run another account live since 2024 with low drawdown.

We’re starting this signal with a small deposit (early possible max DD: ~20–25%), then targeting ~1–5% as the account scales. Transparent, disciplined, and safety-first. We prioritize capital preservation and steady growth over short-lived spikes.

Highlights

  • Smart grid with news/spread filtering

  • No martingale, controlled position scaling

  • Live since 2024, targeting a stable equity curve

  • Minimal slippage in practice (use any broker/account type)

Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdown figures are targets/expectations, not promises. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Final note
I have about 10 years of trading experience and, earlier in my journey, I did blow a few accounts by using martingale and taking too much risk. With this signal, I aim to show that trading can be safer when you trade wisely and keep risk under control.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 19:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 19:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 19:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 19:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 19:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
