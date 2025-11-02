- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Strategy Overview
US500 Swing is an automated swing-trading system focused exclusively on the US500 index (S&P 500 CFD).
The Expert Advisor opens medium-term trades based on technical structures and volatility filters.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging — each position includes a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Average holding time: several days to weeks.
Trading Parameters
• Instrument: US500 (Index CFD)
• Account Type: IC Markets Raw Spread
• Leverage: 1:500
• Position Size: 1 Lot fixed
• Minimum Deposit: ≈ USD 5 000 recommended for risk control
Risk Management
• Typical drawdown below 20 %
• Each trade protected by SL / TP
• No high-risk methods (no Martingale / Hedging chains)
Important Notice
Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
This system is fully automated and monitored on a dedicated VPS to ensure consistent execution.
Subscribers are encouraged to use a broker with low spreads and the same server time as IC Markets (Global).
Price: 30 USD / month