Iwan Hendrawan Ramali

Linsx

Iwan Hendrawan Ramali
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.67%)
En iyi işlem:
19.76 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.97 USD
Brüt kâr:
20.20 USD (2 035 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19.76 USD (1 918 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (19.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
19.76 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
95.19%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.37%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
44 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.04
Alış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.02
Beklenen getiri:
0.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.73 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-7.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11.97 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.35 USD
Maksimum:
11.97 USD (4.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.50% (12.01 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.67% (28.83 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 0
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 117
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.76 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.42 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 11
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.11 × 9
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.78 × 143
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.58 × 29231
88 daha fazla...
This is my personal trading signal.
Those who wish to follow are welcome — it is currently free.
Please use it with your own risk profile, and remember —
all results, profits, or losses are entirely your own responsibility (do it at your own risk).

I created this signal as a personal record and self-evaluation,
to measure how far I have understood and applied ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts.
Each trade serves as a reflection and a way to analyze my mistakes.

Repeated failures do not make me stop —
they strengthen my determination to improve and keep moving forward.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.31 13:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.31 13:08
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 12:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 12:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Linsx
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
255
USD
1
0%
9
33%
95%
1.02
0.05
USD
12%
1:500
