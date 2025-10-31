- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD+
|275
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD+
|7.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 13" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Copy trade by using a dynamic risk and money management system designed to adapt to market volatility in real time — aiming for steady growth with controlled drawdowns. My approach combines algorithmic precision (70%) and manual expertise (30%), ensuring that every trade is backed by both data-driven logic and human intuition.
This strategy focuses on trend-following across major instruments, capturing high-probability moves while protecting capital through tight risk control and adaptive position sizing. The result: consistent performance with low drawdown, even during volatile conditions.
Recommended Initial Investment : $1000
Minimum Initial Investment: $500
Join me if you value stability, discipline, and long-term profitability.
USD
USD
USD