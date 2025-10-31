SinyallerBölümler
Alwin Wong Khai Xiang

AllWin

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 23%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
37
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (75.67%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (24.32%)
En iyi işlem:
99.25 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
313.70 USD (10 389 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-38.32 USD (2 891 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (15.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
130.15 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.39
Alım-satım etkinliği:
17.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.18%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
13.18
Alış işlemleri:
23 (62.16%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (37.84%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.19
Beklenen getiri:
7.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-20.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-20.66 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
22.95%
Algo alım-satım:
29%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.48 USD
Maksimum:
20.90 USD (1.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.56% (20.69 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.07% (0.98 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 275
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 7.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +99.25 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -20.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 13" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Copy trade by using a dynamic risk and money management system designed to adapt to market volatility in real time — aiming for steady growth with controlled drawdowns. My approach combines algorithmic precision (70%) and manual expertise (30%), ensuring that every trade is backed by both data-driven logic and human intuition.

This strategy focuses on trend-following across major instruments, capturing high-probability moves while protecting capital through tight risk control and adaptive position sizing. The result: consistent performance with low drawdown, even during volatile conditions.

Recommended Initial Investment : $1000
Minimum Initial Investment: $500

Join me if you value stability, discipline, and long-term profitability.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.31 10:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 10:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 10:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.31 10:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 09:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 09:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 09:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
