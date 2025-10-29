will be available soon:

Checkmate GO AI: The Game is Rigged. It's Time to Flip the Board.

Let's be honest. You're here because you feel like the market is hunting you. You see a perfect setup, you place a trade, and the price immediately moves against you, hits your stop, and then goes in the direction you predicted.

You are not imagining it. The game is rigged.

You are not fighting other traders; you are fighting institutional algorithms designed to engineer liquidity. They create traps that look like textbook patterns to take your capital. Your strategy isn't failing—you're being outplayed in a game with rules you were never taught.

Checkmate AI was built to stop being a pawn and become the grandmaster.

It does not trade patterns. It trades the intent behind the patterns. It was designed to detect the algorithmic traps and hidden walls that are invisible to traditional indicators and EAs.

This is not another robot. This is your unfair advantage.

The One Simple Secret: The Signal is a Question, Not a Command

This is the core difference that makes everything else obsolete.

When another EA sees a signal—an indicator cross, a support touch—it executes blindly. That is a fatal flaw.

When Checkmate AI identifies a potential opportunity, it STOPS. It treats the signal not as a command, but as a question posed to its strategic core: Google's Gemini AI.

The question is always the same:

"Given this event, the multi-timeframe momentum, the hidden sentiment, and the current risk on the board... is this a genuine opportunity, or is it bait?"

A trade is only executed after the AI provides a confident, reasoned, and explicit command to strike. Every move is calculated. Every trap is anticipated.

The Process is Simple. The Intelligence is Everything.

No more black boxes. The logic is as powerful as it is simple to understand.

THE HUNT: A high-probability scenario is identified—either from a news event or a momentum spike. THE BRIEFING: A complete intelligence file is built in microseconds and sent to the Gemini AI for deep analysis. THE VERDICT: The AI returns its command: Strike or Stand Down. It includes the strategy and the explicit reasoning. THE STRIKE: The AI's command is executed with surgical precision, protected by institutional-grade risk management.

Your First Month of Vengeance is Free

Trust must be earned. We don't ask you to believe our words. We challenge you to witness the results for yourself.

For a limited time, you can download a FREE 30-DAY, FULL-ACCESS LICENSE for Checkmate AI.

No Restrictions. Unleash its full analytical power.

Use on Demo or Live Accounts. Prove it in the real market battlefield.

Experience the clarity of an AI-driven strategy without risking a single dollar on the software.

Visit our intelligence hub for more information and performance insights: https://eventsniper-ai.netlify.app/

Field Manual: 5-Minute Setup for a Lifetime Advantage

This is a professional-grade instrument. It requires a precise, one-time setup to function correctly.

Step 1: Authenticate Your MQL5 Identity (CRITICAL FOR DATA)

The AI's ability to react to news depends on a data feed linked to your MQL5 account. This is not optional.

In your MT5 Terminal: Tools > Options > Community .

Log in with your MQL5 username and password.

Step 2: Secure Your Private Line to the AI (Gemini API Key)

This is your personal key to the AI's strategic mind.

Go to Google AI Studio : https://aistudio.google.com/app/apikey

Click " Create API key ". It is free and instant.

Copy this key. You will paste it into the EA's GeminiApiKey input setting.

Step 3: Authorize Communication Channels

You must grant MT5 permission to communicate with the required servers.

In your MT5 Terminal: Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

Check the box Allow WebRequest for listed URL .

Add each of the following URLs, one by one: https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com https://aistudio.google.com https://nfs.faireconomy.media https://www.forexfactory.com https://eventsniper-ai.netlify.app



Step 4: Deploy

Attach Checkmate AI to a chart (EURUSD, M5 is a good starting point). Enter your Gemini API Key in the settings. ALWAYS begin on a Demo account. Respect the tool. Learn its rhythm. Then, deploy it to reclaim what is yours.

Rules of Engagement

A Low-Latency VPS is MANDATORY. This is a high-frequency analysis tool, not a hobby robot.

You are the Commander. The AI provides the strategic edge; you manage the overall risk and trade sizing.

The market is a battlefield. For the first time, you're not fighting it alone.

The era of being hunted is over. The time for the counter-offensive has begun.

Download your free 30-day license. The board is set. Your new game begins now.