Mustafa Mr Abdulaziz Abu Al-saadat

Darsh

Mustafa Mr Abdulaziz Abu Al-saadat
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 14%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (61.53%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (38.46%)
En iyi işlem:
38.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.07 USD
Brüt kâr:
68.12 USD (1 335 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.26 USD (15 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (68.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
68.12 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.51
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.62%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
261.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (7.69%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 (92.31%)
Kâr faktörü:
262.00
Beklenen getiri:
5.22 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-0.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.26 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
13.57%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.26 USD
Maksimum:
0.26 USD (0.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.05% (0.26 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.45% (108.04 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 11
AUDNZD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 64
AUDNZD 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD 165
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +38.04 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +68.12 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.26 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.38 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.50 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.91 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.92 × 115
Exness-Real17
0.97 × 59
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.50 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.33 × 6
FXCL-Main2
2.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
2.54 × 13
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.94 × 16
Coinexx-Live
3.42 × 12
TitanFX-06
4.00 × 18
RoboForex-ECN-2
4.69 × 61
Longhorn-Real2
4.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.87 × 63
Axi-US06-Live
5.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
5.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
5.80 × 372
11 daha fazla...
I am trading with scalping strategy using precision indicators that ensure the accuracy of provided signal to achieve maximum profit with minimum drawdown and recovery with managed martingale . All the system and signal are tested for more than 10 years ago and money management applied .

You have no time to waste it waiting join me in my journey to convert 500$ to 1M$ .

Good luck for all and I wish to you happy profit 💯

İnceleme yok
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 12:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 12:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
