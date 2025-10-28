- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.50 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.91 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.92 × 115
|
Exness-Real17
|0.97 × 59
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.50 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.33 × 6
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|2.94 × 16
|
Coinexx-Live
|3.42 × 12
|
TitanFX-06
|4.00 × 18
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|4.69 × 61
|
Longhorn-Real2
|4.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.87 × 63
|
Axi-US06-Live
|5.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|5.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.80 × 372
I am trading with scalping strategy using precision indicators that ensure the accuracy of provided signal to achieve maximum profit with minimum drawdown and recovery with managed martingale . All the system and signal are tested for more than 10 years ago and money management applied .
You have no time to waste it waiting join me in my journey to convert 500$ to 1M$ .
Good luck for all and I wish to you happy profit 💯
