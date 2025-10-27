SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Gold Returns
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose

Daily Gold Returns

Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (53.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (46.15%)
En iyi işlem:
64.97 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-45.81 EUR
Brüt kâr:
172.37 EUR (4 526 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-147.28 EUR (3 627 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (100.03 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
100.03 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.92%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
52.55%
En son işlem:
43 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
31 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.38
Alış işlemleri:
11 (84.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (15.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.17
Beklenen getiri:
1.93 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
24.62 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-24.55 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-65.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-65.78 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
12.63%
Algo alım-satım:
30%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
28.79 EUR
Maksimum:
66.83 EUR (28.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.89% (66.39 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
16.34% (36.77 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 29
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 899
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
💎 Diversify your portfolio by adding a steady stream of income with GOLD trading.

Imagine a system that works for you in the volatile gold market, searching for daily opportunities in an automated and systematic way. That's the essence of the Daily Gold Returns signal, designed for those seeking exposure to XAU/USD movements, but without the stress of constant analysis or excessive risk. How do we achieve this? By combining two of the most effective and profitable strategies: the agility of intraday breakout strategies and the consistency of microtrend tracking. This system's true differentiator is its adaptive intelligence: it's not a static system, but rather one that learns and recalibrates by analyzing your recent performance and market volatility to optimize your risk and profit-taking parameters in real time, resulting in a more robust strategy that's aware of the environment in which it operates.

👉 Start generating passive income automatically and without wasting a minute of your valuable time for only $30/month.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.30 18:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 17:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 06:28
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 15:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
