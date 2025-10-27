Robot4Trade – Professional Trading System for Gold, Stocks & Crude Oil

System Overview

Robot4Trade is a professionally developed multi-asset trading system focused on GOLD (XAUUSD), major US Stocks, and CRUDE OIL.

The system combines algorithmic precision with manual oversight to adapt to changing market conditions. Each trade is opened based on a structured setup that includes market sentiment, volatility analysis, and momentum confirmation.

Trading Logic

Approach: Hybrid strategy (manual + algorithmic execution)

Methodology: Price action, market structure, and volatility filters

Trade Management: Adaptive trailing logic and stop-loss positioning

Instruments: Gold, Crude Oil, and selected U.S. equities

Frequency: Medium-term swing trades with longer holding periods

Performance Summary

Total Gain: +2062.87%

Maximum Drawdown: 0.62%

Profit: €27,386.43

Win Ratio: 97%

Profit Factor: 236.46

Average Trade Duration: 17 days

Pips Gained: 69,697

Monthly Average Growth: 57.6%

Total Trades: 35

(All performance data are based on verified live results.)

System Details

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

Minimum Balance: €1,000 or equivalent

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Trading Hours: 24/5 automated monitoring

Platform Compatibility: MT5

Background

The system is developed and managed by a professional trader with extensive experience in commodities and equity indices.

The main objective is to achieve consistent, statistically validated performance through disciplined execution and multi-layered risk control.



