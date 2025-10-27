- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|14
|CrudeOIL
|13
|#PALANTIR
|3
|#NVDA
|3
|#TSLA
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|11K
|CrudeOIL
|4.3K
|#PALANTIR
|9.7K
|#NVDA
|3.6K
|#TSLA
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|54K
|CrudeOIL
|30K
|#PALANTIR
|7K
|#NVDA
|5.9K
|#TSLA
|6.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "KapitalRS-Real01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Robot4Trade – Professional Trading System for Gold, Stocks & Crude Oil
System Overview
Robot4Trade is a professionally developed multi-asset trading system focused on GOLD (XAUUSD), major US Stocks, and CRUDE OIL.
The system combines algorithmic precision with manual oversight to adapt to changing market conditions. Each trade is opened based on a structured setup that includes market sentiment, volatility analysis, and momentum confirmation.
Trading Logic
-
Approach: Hybrid strategy (manual + algorithmic execution)
-
Methodology: Price action, market structure, and volatility filters
-
Trade Management: Adaptive trailing logic and stop-loss positioning
-
Instruments: Gold, Crude Oil, and selected U.S. equities
-
Frequency: Medium-term swing trades with longer holding periods
Performance Summary
-
Total Gain: +2062.87%
-
Maximum Drawdown: 0.62%
-
Profit: €27,386.43
-
Win Ratio: 97%
-
Profit Factor: 236.46
-
Average Trade Duration: 17 days
-
Pips Gained: 69,697
-
Monthly Average Growth: 57.6%
-
Total Trades: 35
(All performance data are based on verified live results.)
System Details
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
-
Minimum Balance: €1,000 or equivalent
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Trading Hours: 24/5 automated monitoring
-
Platform Compatibility: MT5
Background
The system is developed and managed by a professional trader with extensive experience in commodities and equity indices.
The main objective is to achieve consistent, statistically validated performance through disciplined execution and multi-layered risk control.
USD
EUR
EUR