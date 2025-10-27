SinyallerBölümler
Vyacheslav Izvarin

PAMM 44

Vyacheslav Izvarin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
27 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
KapitalRS-Real01
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
35
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
34 (97.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (2.86%)
En iyi işlem:
6 324.63 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-116.31 EUR
Brüt kâr:
27 502.74 EUR (105 145 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-116.31 EUR (1 344 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (13 536.77 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
13 965.97 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.66
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.93%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
235.46
Alış işlemleri:
35 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
236.46
Beklenen getiri:
782.47 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
808.90 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-116.31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-116.31 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-116.31 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
14.03%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
116.31 EUR (0.67%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 14
CrudeOIL 13
#PALANTIR 3
#NVDA 3
#TSLA 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 11K
CrudeOIL 4.3K
#PALANTIR 9.7K
#NVDA 3.6K
#TSLA 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 54K
CrudeOIL 30K
#PALANTIR 7K
#NVDA 5.9K
#TSLA 6.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6 324.63 EUR
En kötü işlem: -116 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13 536.77 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -116.31 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "KapitalRS-Real01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Robot4Trade – Professional Trading System for Gold, Stocks & Crude Oil

System Overview

Robot4Trade is a professionally developed multi-asset trading system focused on GOLD (XAUUSD), major US Stocks, and CRUDE OIL.
The system combines algorithmic precision with manual oversight to adapt to changing market conditions. Each trade is opened based on a structured setup that includes market sentiment, volatility analysis, and momentum confirmation.

Trading Logic

  • Approach: Hybrid strategy (manual + algorithmic execution)

  • Methodology: Price action, market structure, and volatility filters

  • Trade Management: Adaptive trailing logic and stop-loss positioning

  • Instruments: Gold, Crude Oil, and selected U.S. equities

  • Frequency: Medium-term swing trades with longer holding periods

Performance Summary

  • Total Gain: +2062.87%

  • Maximum Drawdown: 0.62%

  • Profit: €27,386.43

  • Win Ratio: 97%

  • Profit Factor: 236.46

  • Average Trade Duration: 17 days

  • Pips Gained: 69,697

  • Monthly Average Growth: 57.6%

  • Total Trades: 35

(All performance data are based on verified live results.)

System Details

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

  • Minimum Balance: €1,000 or equivalent

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Trading Hours: 24/5 automated monitoring

  • Platform Compatibility: MT5

Background

The system is developed and managed by a professional trader with extensive experience in commodities and equity indices.
The main objective is to achieve consistent, statistically validated performance through disciplined execution and multi-layered risk control.



İnceleme yok
2025.10.27 14:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 6.49% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of trades performed within 6 days. This comprises 3.24% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
