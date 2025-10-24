Pricing:

The monthly subscription fee equals 25 % of the average monthly profit achieved since the signal’s launch.

Example: If the current average monthly profit is around $2 180, the subscription price is approximately $545 USD.

This approach keeps the pricing fair, transparent, and directly linked to the signal’s actual trading performance.

GoldFxx (MT4) – Forex & Gold (XAUUSD) with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).

The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management to maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and control, allowing flexibility across different market conditions.

Trading Style:

Primarily intraday trades , occasionally overnight positions

Clear stop-loss protection for each trade

Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours

Account & Leverage:

The signal runs on a $100 000 USD account with 1:200 leverage.

Subscribers are recommended to use a similar setup (at least 1:100) to realistically mirror trade sizes.

Important Notes: