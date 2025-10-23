SinyallerBölümler
- Md Rashidul Hasan

My DarwinexZero Index

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
12 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
874
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
508 (58.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
366 (41.88%)
En iyi işlem:
3 966.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5 693.75 USD
Brüt kâr:
143 270.99 USD (331 347 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-137 536.33 USD (60 281 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (17 774.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
17 774.31 USD (22)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.31%
En son işlem:
11 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
65
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.21
Alış işlemleri:
488 (55.84%)
Satış işlemleri:
386 (44.16%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.04
Beklenen getiri:
6.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
282.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-375.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
27 (-5 003.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10 323.20 USD (20)
Aylık büyüme:
4.28%
Algo alım-satım:
39%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
17 392.93 USD
Maksimum:
27 904.90 USD (25.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.23% (27 884.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.92% (2 031.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NDX 157
GBPJPY 89
AUDCAD 65
EURUSD 62
GBPUSD 56
GBPAUD 54
USDJPY 52
GDAXI 45
AUDUSD 39
EURAUD 36
NZDCAD 35
XAUUSD 31
EURCAD 18
GBPCHF 17
GBPCAD 16
EURCHF 14
WS30 13
CHFJPY 10
USDCAD 10
EURGBP 9
NZDUSD 9
SP500 8
AUDJPY 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 5
CADCHF 3
AUDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NDX 3.9K
GBPJPY 4.6K
AUDCAD -334
EURUSD -2.1K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPAUD -5.1K
USDJPY -7.6K
GDAXI 10K
AUDUSD 7.3K
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDCAD 483
XAUUSD -3.9K
EURCAD 35
GBPCHF -2.8K
GBPCAD 813
EURCHF 175
WS30 1.7K
CHFJPY -5.5K
USDCAD 4.6K
EURGBP 1.2K
NZDUSD -555
SP500 109
AUDJPY -1.8K
NZDJPY -1.5K
CADJPY -2.5K
CADCHF -140
AUDCHF -665
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NDX 56K
GBPJPY 4.8K
AUDCAD 6.4K
EURUSD 2.4K
GBPUSD 5.2K
GBPAUD 281
USDJPY 5.1K
GDAXI 5.1K
AUDUSD 6.2K
EURAUD 5.1K
NZDCAD 4.2K
XAUUSD -4.3K
EURCAD 4.5K
GBPCHF -154
GBPCAD 2.8K
EURCHF 1.4K
WS30 184
CHFJPY -506
USDCAD -912
EURGBP 195
NZDUSD -2.5K
SP500 273
AUDJPY -182
NZDJPY -522
CADJPY -546
CADCHF 149
AUDCHF -1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 966.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 694 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 22
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 20
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +17 774.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5 003.50 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.81 × 6100
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.09 × 442
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.19 × 151
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.50 × 8
FXOpen-MT5
3.56 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.71 × 35
18 daha fazla...
Signal Link: https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/QEVM/performance

This signal implements a disciplined, multi-timeframe trading strategy designed to capture sustained trends while carefully managing risk. The core logic combines trend-following indicators with momentum filters to enter the market in the direction of the dominant momentum.

Trades are primarily executed on swing timeframes (H4/D1), allowing the strategy to capture significant market moves while avoiding excessive noise. Risk management is paramount; each trade employs a strict stop-loss based on market volatility, and positions are sized to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability. The goal is not to predict every market turn, but to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns through a systematic and unemotional approach.

Subscribe for a professional, hands-off approach to growing your portfolio.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.23 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
