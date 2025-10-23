- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|157
|GBPJPY
|89
|AUDCAD
|65
|EURUSD
|62
|GBPUSD
|56
|GBPAUD
|54
|USDJPY
|52
|GDAXI
|45
|AUDUSD
|39
|EURAUD
|36
|NZDCAD
|35
|XAUUSD
|31
|EURCAD
|18
|GBPCHF
|17
|GBPCAD
|16
|EURCHF
|14
|WS30
|13
|CHFJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|EURGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|9
|SP500
|8
|AUDJPY
|7
|NZDJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|5
|CADCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NDX
|3.9K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|AUDCAD
|-334
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|GBPAUD
|-5.1K
|USDJPY
|-7.6K
|GDAXI
|10K
|AUDUSD
|7.3K
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|483
|XAUUSD
|-3.9K
|EURCAD
|35
|GBPCHF
|-2.8K
|GBPCAD
|813
|EURCHF
|175
|WS30
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|-5.5K
|USDCAD
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-555
|SP500
|109
|AUDJPY
|-1.8K
|NZDJPY
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.5K
|CADCHF
|-140
|AUDCHF
|-665
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NDX
|56K
|GBPJPY
|4.8K
|AUDCAD
|6.4K
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|5.2K
|GBPAUD
|281
|USDJPY
|5.1K
|GDAXI
|5.1K
|AUDUSD
|6.2K
|EURAUD
|5.1K
|NZDCAD
|4.2K
|XAUUSD
|-4.3K
|EURCAD
|4.5K
|GBPCHF
|-154
|GBPCAD
|2.8K
|EURCHF
|1.4K
|WS30
|184
|CHFJPY
|-506
|USDCAD
|-912
|EURGBP
|195
|NZDUSD
|-2.5K
|SP500
|273
|AUDJPY
|-182
|NZDJPY
|-522
|CADJPY
|-546
|CADCHF
|149
|AUDCHF
|-1
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.81 × 6100
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.09 × 442
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.19 × 151
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.29 × 7
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.65 × 43
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.50 × 8
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.56 × 9
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.71 × 35
Signal Link: https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/QEVM/performance
This signal implements a disciplined, multi-timeframe trading strategy designed to capture sustained trends while carefully managing risk. The core logic combines trend-following indicators with momentum filters to enter the market in the direction of the dominant momentum.
Trades are primarily executed on swing timeframes (H4/D1), allowing the strategy to capture significant market moves while avoiding excessive noise. Risk management is paramount; each trade employs a strict stop-loss based on market volatility, and positions are sized to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability. The goal is not to predict every market turn, but to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns through a systematic and unemotional approach.
Subscribe for a professional, hands-off approach to growing your portfolio.
USD
USD
USD