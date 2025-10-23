SinyallerBölümler
Gratitude Shingange Maduna

The blue link Copy Trading

Gratitude Shingange Maduna
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Trade245-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.13 ZAR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 ZAR
Brüt kâr:
1.13 ZAR (9 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (1.13 ZAR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1.13 ZAR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
134.72%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
1.13 ZAR
Ortalama kâr:
1.13 ZAR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 ZAR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 ZAR (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 ZAR
Maksimum:
0.00 ZAR (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 ZAR)
Varlığa göre:
30.82% (11.46 ZAR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 0
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.13 ZAR
En kötü işlem: -0 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.13 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 ZAR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Trade245-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Strategy Description

Strategy Name: 1H Trend – 15M Order Block Entry (NY Session)

Concept:
This strategy follows the higher-timeframe (1-Hour) trend and executes entries on the 15-Minute chart after confirming structure and order block setups during the New York session. It aims to capture continuation moves in the direction of institutional order flow.

🔹 Rules

1. Trend Bias (1H):

  • Identify the overall trend on the 1-hour chart.

  • Only take trades in the direction of the trend:

    • Buy only if the 1H structure is bullish (HHs and HLs).

    • Sell only if the 1H structure is bearish (LHs and LLs).

2. Trading Session:

  • Active only during the New York session, starting after 8:30 AM EST.

  • No trades before 8:30 AM EST.

3. Entry Setup (15M):

  • Wait for a break of structure (BOS) on the 15-minute chart in the direction of the 1H trend.

  • After the BOS, identify the first Order Block (OB) or supply/demand zone that caused the break.

4. Trade Execution:
Buy Setup (1H bullish):

  • Wait for price to retrace back into the first bullish OB after a bullish BOS.

  • Entry: Buy at or inside the OB.

  • Stop-Loss: Below the OB.

  • Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

Sell Setup (1H bearish):

  • Wait for price to retrace back into the first bearish OB after a bearish BOS.

  • Entry: Sell at or inside the OB.

  • Stop-Loss: Above the OB.

  • Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

5. Filters & Conditions:

  • Use the 200 EMA as an additional trend filter:

    • Only buys when price is above the EMA.

    • Only sells when price is below the EMA.

  • Avoid trades when price is extended far from the EMA or beyond previous day’s high/low.

  • Limit to maximum 2 trades per day.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.23 16:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 16:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
