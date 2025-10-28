- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
22
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (90.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (9.09%)
En iyi işlem:
28 220.68 USD
En kötü işlem:
-5 594.70 USD
Brüt kâr:
88 007.21 USD (32 563 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 025.65 USD (1 015 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (78 299.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
78 299.18 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
110.46%
En son işlem:
18 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
13.61
Alış işlemleri:
4 (18.18%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (81.82%)
Kâr faktörü:
14.61
Beklenen getiri:
3 726.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4 400.36 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3 012.83 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-6 025.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6 025.65 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
81.98%
Algo alım-satım:
9%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
6 025.65 USD (5.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.49% (6 025.65 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.50% (30 018.33 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|6
|EURJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NDX
|13K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|USDCAD
|-366
|XAUUSD
|38K
|XAGUSD
|15K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|USDCHF
|147
|AUDUSD
|45
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NDX
|13K
|EURJPY
|875
|USDCAD
|54
|XAUUSD
|12K
|XAGUSD
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|878
|USDCHF
|97
|AUDUSD
|39
|GBPUSD
|536
|USDJPY
|437
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +28 220.68 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 595 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +78 299.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6 025.65 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Trading Strategy Memorandum
Executive Summary
This trading strategy is designed to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns through disciplined foreign exchange trading. By managing 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, it achieves diversification while maintaining strict risk parameters. Daily portfolio exposure is capped at 2%, with individual trades limited to 0.5% of account equity.
Capital growth is driven by a compounding model, allowing position sizing to scale as equity increases. The strategy is suitable for accounts with a minimum of USD 1,000 (mini lots) or USD 5,000 (standard lots), with a minimum leverage requirement of 30:1 to ensure margin efficiency.
The approach emphasizes capital preservation first, growth second — making it well-suited for investors seeking steady performance through structured risk management and disciplined execution.
1. Objective
The objective of this strategy is to generate consistent capital appreciation through disciplined foreign exchange trading. The approach emphasizes strict risk management and controlled exposure while employing compounding techniques to accelerate long-term account growth.
2. Strategy Overview
The strategy actively manages 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, ensuring diversification across correlated and non-correlated assets. Trade entries and exits are systematically governed by technical and risk parameters to minimize drawdowns and optimize returns.
3. Risk Management
Daily Risk Cap: Total portfolio exposure is limited to a maximum of 2% of account equity per trading day.
Per-Trade Risk: Individual position risk is restricted to 0.5% of equity, thereby reducing vulnerability to adverse market movements.
Compounding Mechanism: Position sizing dynamically scales with account equity, allowing for progressive capital growth while maintaining defined risk thresholds.
4. Capital Requirements
To ensure effective execution and risk adherence, the following minimum account sizes are recommended:
USD 1,000 for mini-lot execution
USD 5,000 for standard-lot execution
A minimum leverage ratio of 30:1 is required to maintain margin efficiency and to facilitate the simultaneous management of multiple currency pairs.
5. Execution Parameters
Trades are executed with precise risk-to-reward ratios, applying systematic stop-loss and take-profit placements to align with the overarching risk management framework. The strategy prioritizes capital preservation while seeking consistent, compounding returns over time.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 150 USD
82%
0
0
USD
USD
182K
USD
USD
2
9%
22
90%
100%
14.60
3 726.43
USD
USD
16%
1:200