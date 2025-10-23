SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Stable
Siu Cheung Colin Tsui

Gold Stable

Siu Cheung Colin Tsui
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-0.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.68%
En son işlem:
10 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.06 USD
Maksimum:
0.06 USD (0.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.87% (2.54 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Stable GOLD Scalping Signal 🚀

💥 -15% per stop loss 💥 (You can always lower the risk by using MT5's signal copying ratio settings: explained below) 

📈 +3% return per winning trade 📈 (5 winning trades to recover 1 loss, usually within one week)

🎯 Winning rate > 90% 🎯


✅ Stable Growth Every Month – Consistent, predictable profits without the rollercoaster.

✅ Compounded Growth Over Time – Watch your account multiply steadily, trade after trade.

✅ Single Trade Simplicity & FIFO Compliance – Only one trade open at a time, fully compliant with FIFO rules for seamless, worry-free execution.

✅ Sleep Well Every Night – Peace of mind with rock-solid risk control.

 No Martingale – Zero doubling down on losses.

 No Averaging – No chasing bad trades with more positions.

 No Gigantic Stop Losses or Overholding – Cut losses quick, without hope-fueled hangs – smart exits only.


🛡️ How risk is managed for this signal: 🛡️

This signal uses a consistent lot size, calculated to risk 15% of the account balance if the stop loss is triggered. It does not increase lot sizes to recover losses, avoiding fat tail losses which usually results in a wipe of months or even years of accumulated profits. Trades are closed at either the take profit, stop loss, or trailing stop. The strategy employs a fast trailing stop to secure profits, resulting in smaller average profits but a win rate exceeding 90%.

Since the signal does not increase lot sizes after a loss to recover quickly, the risk of ruin is extremely low, though not zero (absolute zero risk of ruin is statistically impossible for any trading system). After a losing trade, the lot size is reduced, based on the new, lower account balance, ensuring each trade carries the same risk and remains independent. This approach makes the strategy antifragile.

🛡️ How to Reduce Risk: 🛡️

To lower your risk, please use the built-in feature in the MT5 terminal located at MT5 > Tools > Options > Signals Tab. Select the option "Use no more than X% of deposit." For example, setting it to "Use no more than 50% of deposit" reduces the risk by 50%, from 15% per stop loss to 7.5% per stop loss (and therefore profit per trade will be reduced by 50% too). Adjust this setting based on your risk tolerance.

I personally prefer higher growth when account balance is still small, so I use 15% per loss, when account balance of this signal account grow to some higher balance, I will reduce the risk per trade. That means this high growth period of the signal will be gone once it reached certain level of capital, so if you also want high growth at a small account, subscribe earlier.

I will also increase the subscription price when more people are subscribed to the signal, in order to keep total number of subscribers low on purpose.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.23 03:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 03:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 03:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Stable
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
301
USD
1
0%
0
0%
2%
0.00
0.00
USD
1%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.