|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|33
|XAUUSD
|29
|GBPUSD
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|9
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|570
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|469
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.22 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.72 × 110
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 1865
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.24 × 322
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.25 × 717
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.33 × 650
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.35 × 150
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
The Gold Oracle – A1 XAU/USD Scalp System
Description
The Gold Oracle is an institutional-grade smart-money scalp system trading XAU/USD (Gold) during the London & New York sessions.
It combines liquidity sweeps, BOS (Break of Structure), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, and ATR filters to deliver ultra-precise entries with a win rate above 90%.
All trades are executed only on XAU/USD and are completely manual (handmade) — no automation, no bots.
Core Settings
⚙️ Timeframes: M1–M5
📈 Direction: Trend-based only (EMA 200 filter)
🕒 Sessions: 07:00–11:30 UTC & 13:00–17:00 UTC
🚫 No trades within 90 min of high-impact USD or Gold news
📊 Risk per trade: 0.5–1 %
🎯 R:R ≥ 1:2 (TP1 = 2R / TP2 = 3R)
🔒 No martingale, grid, or averaging
Why Follow
💰 Minimum balance: $200 • Maximum drawdown: 35 % (hard stop)
✅ Professional, risk-controlled manual execution
✅ Fast institutional scalps after liquidity sweeps
✅ Fully transparent & news-filtered
✅ Designed for consistent growth and low-risk performance
👉 Join The Gold Oracle – trade gold with precision, discipline & consistency.