Albert Kuipers

The gold Oracle

Albert Kuipers
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
79
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
66 (83.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (16.46%)
En iyi işlem:
601.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-539.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 109.52 USD (24 871 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 167.00 USD (7 216 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
35 (329.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 067.21 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
12 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
38 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.57
Alış işlemleri:
19 (24.05%)
Satış işlemleri:
60 (75.95%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.66
Beklenen getiri:
24.59 USD
Ortalama kâr:
47.11 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-89.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-167.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-755.00 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
220.68%
Algo alım-satım:
63%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.54 USD
Maksimum:
755.00 USD (40.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 33
XAUUSD 29
GBPUSD 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 9
XAUUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD 8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 570
XAUUSD 17K
GBPUSD 469
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +601.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -540 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +329.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -167.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.72 × 110
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1865
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.24 × 322
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.25 × 717
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.33 × 650
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
48 daha fazla...
The Gold Oracle – A1 XAU/USD Scalp System

Description
The Gold Oracle is an institutional-grade smart-money scalp system trading XAU/USD (Gold) during the London & New York sessions.
It combines liquidity sweeps, BOS (Break of Structure), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, and ATR filters to deliver ultra-precise entries with a win rate above 90%.
All trades are executed only on XAU/USD and are completely manual (handmade) — no automation, no bots.

Core Settings
⚙️ Timeframes: M1–M5
📈 Direction: Trend-based only (EMA 200 filter)
🕒 Sessions: 07:00–11:30 UTC & 13:00–17:00 UTC
🚫 No trades within 90 min of high-impact USD or Gold news
📊 Risk per trade: 0.5–1 %
🎯 R:R ≥ 1:2 (TP1 = 2R / TP2 = 3R)
🔒 No martingale, grid, or averaging

Why Follow
💰 Minimum balance: $200 • Maximum drawdown: 35 % (hard stop)
✅ Professional, risk-controlled manual execution
✅ Fast institutional scalps after liquidity sweeps
✅ Fully transparent & news-filtered
✅ Designed for consistent growth and low-risk performance

👉 Join The Gold Oracle – trade gold with precision, discipline & consistency.


2025.10.22 20:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
