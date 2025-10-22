SinyallerBölümler
Peng Peng Gao

MAX XAUUSD P2

Peng Peng Gao
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -5%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
70
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
16 (22.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
54 (77.14%)
En iyi işlem:
209.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 134.99 USD (66 939 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-451.81 USD (39 986 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (580.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
580.26 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.26
Alım-satım etkinliği:
26.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.64%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.92
Alış işlemleri:
37 (52.86%)
Satış işlemleri:
33 (47.14%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.51
Beklenen getiri:
9.76 USD
Ortalama kâr:
70.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-98.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-98.69 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
316.07%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.90 USD
Maksimum:
98.69 USD (10.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.50% (85.10 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.95% (6.85 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 683
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +209.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +580.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -98.69 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
13.00 × 1
Exness-Real
15.09 × 70
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - Gold Breakout Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading · Transparent Parameters

🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven MAX XAUUSD EA, aiming to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream through a fully automated breakout strategy within 18-24 months.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

 Automated Execution: Powered by the "MAX XAUUSD" EA, ensuring disciplined trading with no emotional interference.
 Verified Parameters: Utilizes recommended Parameter Set 2, delivering stable performance across various market conditions.
 Small Stop Loss, Large Take Profit: Strictly controls per-trade risk while pursuing high reward-to-risk ratios.
 Optimized Take Profit & Stop Loss: Precisely set targets to rationally navigate market fluctuations.
 Proven Live Results: Real, non-curve-fitted data with reliable and consistent performance.

🎯 Strategy Parameter Details (Recommended Settings)

  • EA Name: MAX XAUUSD

  • Parameter Set: Recommended Set 2

  • Core Parameters:
    A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150

✅ Feel free to download the EA for backtesting! All data is transparent and performance is verifiable.
✅ For long-term independent use, we recommend purchasing the program for a one-time solution.

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options

  • Basic Copy Trading: Fixed 0.01 lots, suitable for small accounts or low-risk trials.

  • Multiplier Option: Users can adjust copy multiples based on their capital size.

  • Capital Requirement: Increase 1x copy trading额度 for every 300U or 500U.

  • Recommended Tools: Use the official MQL5 copy trading feature for stable execution.

  • Broker Suggestion: Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage.

📌 Suitable For

✔ Traders seeking stable passive income
✔ All capital sizes supported with flexible configurations
✔ Rational users willing to backtest, verify, and potentially purchase the program

📌 Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Baseline: Recommended copy baseline of 0.01 lots for controllable risk.

  • Stop Loss First: Every trade enters with a predefined stop loss.

  • Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of equity.

  • No Martingale, No High-Frequency: Pure trend breakout logic.

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

  • Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configurations available)

  • Monthly Target Return: ≥30%

  • Typical Reward-to-Risk Ratio: ≥5:1

  • Target Timeline: Achieve salary-replacement income within 18-24 months

Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.03 02:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 10:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 10:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
