- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|70
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|683
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - Gold Breakout Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading · Transparent Parameters
🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven MAX XAUUSD EA, aiming to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream through a fully automated breakout strategy within 18-24 months.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Automated Execution: Powered by the "MAX XAUUSD" EA, ensuring disciplined trading with no emotional interference.
✅ Verified Parameters: Utilizes recommended Parameter Set 2, delivering stable performance across various market conditions.
✅ Small Stop Loss, Large Take Profit: Strictly controls per-trade risk while pursuing high reward-to-risk ratios.
✅ Optimized Take Profit & Stop Loss: Precisely set targets to rationally navigate market fluctuations.
✅ Proven Live Results: Real, non-curve-fitted data with reliable and consistent performance.
🎯 Strategy Parameter Details (Recommended Settings)
-
EA Name: MAX XAUUSD
-
Parameter Set: Recommended Set 2
-
Core Parameters:
A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150
✅ Feel free to download the EA for backtesting! All data is transparent and performance is verifiable.
✅ For long-term independent use, we recommend purchasing the program for a one-time solution.
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options
-
Basic Copy Trading: Fixed 0.01 lots, suitable for small accounts or low-risk trials.
-
Multiplier Option: Users can adjust copy multiples based on their capital size.
-
Capital Requirement: Increase 1x copy trading额度 for every 300U or 500U.
-
Recommended Tools: Use the official MQL5 copy trading feature for stable execution.
-
Broker Suggestion: Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage.
📌 Suitable For
✔ Traders seeking stable passive income
✔ All capital sizes supported with flexible configurations
✔ Rational users willing to backtest, verify, and potentially purchase the program
📌 Risk Management
-
Fixed Lot Baseline: Recommended copy baseline of 0.01 lots for controllable risk.
-
Stop Loss First: Every trade enters with a predefined stop loss.
-
Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of equity.
-
No Martingale, No High-Frequency: Pure trend breakout logic.
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
-
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configurations available)
-
Monthly Target Return: ≥30%
-
Typical Reward-to-Risk Ratio: ≥5:1
-
Target Timeline: Achieve salary-replacement income within 18-24 months
Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
