Janis Grinups

Trade only NAS100

Janis Grinups
0 inceleme
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
139
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
86 (61.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
53 (38.13%)
En iyi işlem:
9.23 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-7.27 GBP
Brüt kâr:
258.60 GBP (221 055 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-222.85 GBP (174 007 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (19.49 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
28.45 GBP (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.06
Alış işlemleri:
89 (64.03%)
Satış işlemleri:
50 (35.97%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.16
Beklenen getiri:
0.26 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
3.01 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-4.20 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-30.09 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30.09 GBP (5)
Aylık büyüme:
35.48%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.93 GBP
Maksimum:
33.69 GBP (43.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NAS100 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NAS100 46
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NAS100 47K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.23 GBP
En kötü işlem: -7 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.49 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -30.09 GBP

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
15.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
16.11 × 28
TRADE ONLY NAS100 EA

Smart Momentum System for NASDAQ 100 (US100 / NAS100)

🧠 About the Strategy

TRADE ONLY NAS100 is a bespoke trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 index.
It observes institutional flow, volatility pressure, and directional momentum, acting only when the market reveals clear intent.

The EA waits for precision moments when liquidity surges, volatility expands, and price structure confirms momentum — entering trades with mathematical discipline and exiting with adaptive logic.
No random scalping. No grid. No martingale. Just clean, logic-based execution.

💎 Core Principles

🔹 Focus on true directional movement — not noise
🔹 Avoids trades during low-energy sessions or fake breakouts
🔹 Adapts automatically to volatility and market rhythm
🔹 Employs strict internal cooldowns to prevent overtrading
🔹 Protects equity through intelligent risk control

Every action is calculated. Every trade is deliberate.

📊 Live Performance Snapshot

Metric Result
Total Trades 139
Win Rate 61.87 %
Profit Factor 1.41
Average Win £ 3.05
Average Loss £ –4.17
Period (Aug – Oct 2025) +35.55 % Net Growth
Best Trade £ 9.23
Worst Trade £ –7.27

🕒 Behavior & Execution

🕐 Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (mainly US & London overlap)
🧩 Selectively targets momentum continuation or price imbalance corrections
⚙️ Executes with instant precision fills and volatility-adaptive exits
💼 Focuses on quality over quantity — fewer, stronger setups

🔐 Risk & Reliability

💠 Fixed percentage risk per trade (consistent exposure)
💠 Adaptive stop logic reacts to real-time volatility
💠 No martingale / no grid / no hedging
💠 Built-in spread and slippage protections
💠 Cooldown system prevents back-to-back entries

The EA’s internal logic ensures every trade respects balance and drawdown limits.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol NAS100 / US100 CFD
Timeframe M15 – H1
Account ECN / Raw Spread
Min Deposit $ 100 +
Leverage 1 : 100 or higher

🏁 Summary

Feature Description
Market NASDAQ 100 Index
Style Momentum & Volatility Precision
Mode Medium-Frequency / Fully Automated
Safety Capital Protection / Smart Cooldowns
Execution Fast IOC Orders / Adaptive Stops

🌌 Why Traders Choose TRADE ONLY NAS100

“It doesn’t chase candles — it reads the market’s pulse.”

Designed for professionals who value control, precision, and verified performance,
TRADE ONLY NAS100 transforms raw market volatility into consistent trading opportunity.
No promises — just disciplined, data-driven results.

💡 Instrument: NAS100 only
📊 Verified Gain: +35.55 % (Aug–Oct 2025)
🧭 Risk: Controlled and Adaptive
⚙️ Type: Fully Automated EA
🔗 Subscription: Available via MQL5 Signals


İnceleme yok
2025.10.22 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
