- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Pricing:
The monthly subscription fee equals 25 % of the average monthly profit achieved since the signal’s launch.
Example: If the current average monthly profit is around $2 180, the subscription price is approximately $545 USD.
This approach keeps the pricing fair, transparent, and directly linked to the signal’s actual trading performance.
GoldFxx (MT4) – Forex & Gold (XAUUSD) with Controlled Risk
This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).
The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management to maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and control, allowing flexibility across different market conditions.
Trading Style:
-
Primarily intraday trades, occasionally overnight positions
-
Clear stop-loss protection for each trade
-
Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours
Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a $100 000 USD account with 1:200 leverage.
Subscribers are recommended to use a similar setup (at least 1:100) to realistically mirror trade sizes.
Important Notes:
-
There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results.
-
Broker and slippage differences may cause slight variations in performance.
-
The strategy focuses on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck.
USD
USD
USD