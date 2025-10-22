SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GoldFxxxx
Volker Minkenberg

GoldFxxxx

Volker Minkenberg
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (77.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (22.22%)
En iyi işlem:
1 786.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-677.39 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 583.95 USD (5 255 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-704.17 USD (837 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (2 895.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 895.82 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.65
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
166.77%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.73
Alış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
6.51
Beklenen getiri:
431.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
654.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-352.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-677.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-677.39 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.88%
Algo alım-satım:
55%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
271.07 USD
Maksimum:
677.39 USD (0.67%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.67% (677.39 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.69% (47 160.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 3.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4.4K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 786.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -677 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 895.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -677.39 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Pricing:
The monthly subscription fee equals 25 % of the average monthly profit achieved since the signal’s launch.
Example: If the current average monthly profit is around $2 180, the subscription price is approximately $545 USD.
This approach keeps the pricing fair, transparent, and directly linked to the signal’s actual trading performance.

GoldFxx (MT4) – Forex & Gold (XAUUSD) with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).
The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management to maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and control, allowing flexibility across different market conditions.

Trading Style:

  • Primarily intraday trades, occasionally overnight positions

  • Clear stop-loss protection for each trade

  • Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours

Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a $100 000 USD account with 1:200 leverage.
Subscribers are recommended to use a similar setup (at least 1:100) to realistically mirror trade sizes.

Important Notes:

  • There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • Broker and slippage differences may cause slight variations in performance.

  • The strategy focuses on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.23 06:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.22 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 07:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 07:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 07:00
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 03:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 03:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.22 03:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 02:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 02:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 02:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.22 02:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 02:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
