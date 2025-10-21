- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|92
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|462
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
GoldVeritas is a professional copy trading service focused on XAU/USD (Gold) trading.
Designed for traders who value security, transparency, and consistent performance, GoldVeritas applies a proven strategy with strict risk management and high-precision trade execution.
With a data-driven approach and deep experience in the gold market, GoldVeritas is committed to delivering steady long-term growth — not just short-term gains.
Join today and experience how professional trading discipline can work for you — let our strategy generate profits while you sit back and enjoy the results.
Join Channel: t.me/GoldVeritasCT
