SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GoldVeritas Premium
Febri Eka Sulistyani

GoldVeritas Premium

Febri Eka Sulistyani
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 15%
Headway-Real
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
92
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
59 (64.13%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
33 (35.87%)
En iyi işlem:
123.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18.30 USD
Brüt kâr:
600.13 USD (13 872 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-138.47 USD (6 953 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (371.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
371.47 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
31.95%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.58%
En son işlem:
11 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
92
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
9.23
Alış işlemleri:
20 (21.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
72 (78.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.33
Beklenen getiri:
5.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.17 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-3.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-50.00 USD (4)
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
50.00 USD (1.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.47% (50.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.62% (122.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 462
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +123.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +371.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.67 × 3
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

GoldVeritas is a professional copy trading service focused on XAU/USD (Gold) trading.

Designed for traders who value security, transparency, and consistent performance, GoldVeritas applies a proven strategy with strict risk management and high-precision trade execution.

With a data-driven approach and deep experience in the gold market, GoldVeritas is committed to delivering steady long-term growth — not just short-term gains.

Join today and experience how professional trading discipline can work for you — let our strategy generate profits while you sit back and enjoy the results.


Join Channel: t.me/GoldVeritasCT


İnceleme yok
2025.10.21 17:22
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 17:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GoldVeritas Premium
Ayda 30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
1
92%
92
64%
32%
4.33
5.02
USD
4%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.