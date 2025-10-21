SinyallerBölümler
BREAKOUT MASTER XAUUSDm

Sulaiman Dawoud Mahmoud Almaraghi
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real33
1:500
BREAKOUT MASTER XAUUSDm (MetaTrader 5)

Start copying a disciplined breakout strategy designed for small, growth-focused accounts.

🪙 Account Rules

  • Starting Balance: $300 (minimum and maximum).
    Do not deposit more — the strategy and position sizing are optimized for $300 only.

  • Allowed Leverage: up to 1:2000.

💹 Trading Approach

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) — primary instrument.

  • Trading Style: Daily — typically up to one trade per day, only when daily volatility and range conditions meet breakout criteria.

  • Entry Logic: Algorithmic breakout confirmation (no averaging or martingale).

  • Risk/Reward: Fixed SL : TP = 1 : 3.

  • Money Management: Position sizing calibrated precisely for a $300 balance.

🟢 Performance (Sample 01/01/2025 → 19/10/2025)

(Backtest & live-synced sample)

  • Trades analyzed: 15

  • Win rate: ≈80%

  • Net profit (sample): $5,300.62 → Final equity: $58,977.22 (from $300)

  • Profit factor: 4.31

  • Average trade duration: ~3 days 22h 40m

  • Max observed drawdown: $1,160.32 (~20.7%)

Monitoring & Transparency

Real-time monitoring is active.
However, note that MQL5 monitoring displays performance only from the date it was enabled.
If you wish to review verified trading activity, please check trades starting from 19/09/2025 onward, as data before this date is not visible in the MQL5 monitoring section but is part of internal test results.

⚠️ Subscription & Risk Reminder

This signal is designed for $300 accounts only.
Depositing higher amounts may alter drawdown and risk metrics.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers must accept all market risks before copying this signal.

⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings (MQL5 Signal Options)

To copy this signal safely and correctly, please configure your subscription settings as follows:

Option Recommended Setting Explanation
Agree to the Terms of Use  Required You must accept the MQL5 signal copy terms to start.
Enable real-time signal subscription  Enabled Ensures trades are copied live without delay.
Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels  Enabled Required — the strategy relies on fixed SL/TP ratios.
Synchronize positions without confirmation  Enabled Prevents missed trades — auto-synchronizes when a new signal opens.
Use no more than … % of deposit for copying 95% Keeps a small buffer for margin protection; ideal for small accounts.
Stop if equity is less than … 5% of balance (≈$210 on $300) Safety stop to prevent excessive drawdown.
Maximum slippage in points  50–100 points Recommended to avoid skipped trades during high volatility (especially on XAUUSD).


I trade on Exness (leverage up to 1:2000). If you’d like to join under my partner link, visit my profile for details.





2025.10.21 14:12
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2025.10.21 14:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 14:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 14:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
