Febri Eka Sulistyani

GoldVeritas Digital

Febri Eka Sulistyani
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
39
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
30 (76.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (23.08%)
En iyi işlem:
8.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.17 USD
Brüt kâr:
73.50 USD (7 338 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-22.99 USD (2 294 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (21.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
21.81 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.44
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.21%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.06%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.36
Alış işlemleri:
22 (56.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
17 (43.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.20
Beklenen getiri:
1.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.45 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.17 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
9.42 USD (0.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.89% (9.42 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.24% (33.70 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +8.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Headway-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
4.20 × 15
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
GoldVeritas is a professional copy trading service focused on XAU/USD (Gold) trading.

Designed for traders who value security, transparency, and consistent performance, GoldVeritas applies a proven strategy with strict risk management and high-precision trade execution.

With a data-driven approach and deep experience in the gold market, GoldVeritas is committed to delivering steady long-term growth — not just short-term gains.

Join today and experience how professional trading discipline can work for you — let our strategy generate profits while you sit back and enjoy the results.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.20 10:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.20 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 09:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GoldVeritas Digital
Ayda 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
39
76%
84%
3.19
1.30
USD
3%
1:500
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.