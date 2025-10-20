SinyallerBölümler
Mohammadmahdi Hosseinzadeh

PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative

Mohammadmahdi Hosseinzadeh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
FTMO-Server2
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (90.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (10.00%)
En iyi işlem:
158.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-255.93 USD
Brüt kâr:
653.62 USD (41 101 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-256.62 USD (8 528 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (291.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
361.96 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.69%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.64%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.55
Alış işlemleri:
7 (70.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (30.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.55
Beklenen getiri:
39.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
72.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-256.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-255.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-255.93 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.97%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.15 USD
Maksimum:
256.08 USD (2.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.49% (256.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.12% (218.04 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 397
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 33K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +158.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -256 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +291.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -255.93 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FTMO-Server2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)
Strategy Type: AI-Driven Quantitative System (Hedging)
Average Monthly Growth: ~10%
Win Rate: ~70%
Recommended Balance: $1100+
Recommended Leverage: 1:100
Account Type: Hedging

Website: playonbit.com

🧠 Strategy Overview

PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative is an AI-assisted quantitative trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, data awareness, and capital protection.
It integrates multi-layered analysis.

The strategy executes only when conviction is high, minimizing false signals and drawdowns.

⚙️ Trade Management

  • Hedging System: Up to 4 slots managed adaptively for dynamic risk control.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Based on ATR (volatility-adjusted), typically 1.5×ATR SL, 2–3×ATR TP.

  • Break-Even Logic: Moves SL to risk-free only when momentum is confirmed — reduces stop-hunt losses.

  • Smart Exposure Control: Reduces or offsets trades before high-impact events.

  • Average Trade Duration: 1–4 days.

💡 Why Premium ($49/mo)

Unlike generic $30 signals, PlayOnBit uses a custom AI-macro fusion model — the same engine that powers institutional gold sentiment analysis.
Subscribers gain access to:

  • Advanced hedging logic (rare among retail signals)

  • High-consistency returns (~10% monthly average)

  • Real-time adaptive AI monitoring

  • Deep macro and sentiment awareness unavailable in lower-tier systems

You’re not just subscribing to a bot — you’re following a quantitative system with institutional intelligence behind it.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Focus: Stable, compounding growth with disciplined risk.
Drawdowns are managed proactively through position balancing and adaptive exposure.
The goal: Steady monthly profit without emotional trading.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
For guidance on subscriptions and trade mirroring, see:
👉 Official MQL5 Signal Subscriber Guide


İnceleme yok
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 13:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 00:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 00:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 00:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 00:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
