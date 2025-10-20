- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|397
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FTMO-Server2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)
Strategy Type: AI-Driven Quantitative System (Hedging)
Average Monthly Growth: ~10%
Win Rate: ~70%
Recommended Balance: $1100+
Recommended Leverage: 1:100
Account Type: Hedging
Website: playonbit.com
🧠 Strategy Overview
PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative is an AI-assisted quantitative trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, data awareness, and capital protection.
It integrates multi-layered analysis.
The strategy executes only when conviction is high, minimizing false signals and drawdowns.
⚙️ Trade Management
-
Hedging System: Up to 4 slots managed adaptively for dynamic risk control.
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit: Based on ATR (volatility-adjusted), typically 1.5×ATR SL, 2–3×ATR TP.
-
Break-Even Logic: Moves SL to risk-free only when momentum is confirmed — reduces stop-hunt losses.
-
Smart Exposure Control: Reduces or offsets trades before high-impact events.
-
Average Trade Duration: 1–4 days.
💡 Why Premium ($49/mo)
Unlike generic $30 signals, PlayOnBit uses a custom AI-macro fusion model — the same engine that powers institutional gold sentiment analysis.
Subscribers gain access to:
-
Advanced hedging logic (rare among retail signals)
-
High-consistency returns (~10% monthly average)
-
Real-time adaptive AI monitoring
-
Deep macro and sentiment awareness unavailable in lower-tier systems
You’re not just subscribing to a bot — you’re following a quantitative system with institutional intelligence behind it.
📈 Performance Philosophy
Focus: Stable, compounding growth with disciplined risk.
Drawdowns are managed proactively through position balancing and adaptive exposure.
The goal: Steady monthly profit without emotional trading.
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
For guidance on subscriptions and trade mirroring, see:
👉 Official MQL5 Signal Subscriber Guide
